Left, Right & Center is KCRW's weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture.

Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture.

Thumbnail for "Are Trump’s claims for political revenge more than rhetoric?".
Are Trump’s campaign promises a cause for concern? KCRW also discusses activism in journalism and the role of school vouchers in closing achievement gaps.
June 14, 202450min 28sec
Thumbnail for "Will Americans believe in Biden’s ability to lead? ".
Is a Hunter Biden plea deal the best thing for his father’s campaign? Why has Joe Biden’s executive order upset pretty much everyone?
June 7, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "With Trump’s trial over (for now), what’s next?".
KCRW examines the political response to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict. What impact will it have on undecided voters and the public’s faith in the judiciary?
May 31, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "How AI and deepfakes could affect this election".
How much could AI and deepfakes threaten election integrity? Is round two of the border bill dead on arrival? Plus, KCRW looks at the effect of unpopular presidential candidates on down-ballot politicians.
May 24, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "Will debates give Biden or Trump an edge? ".
What are the key takeaways from new election polling? Should Democrats be worried about protests at this summer’s convention?
May 17, 202451min 47sec
Thumbnail for "Why Netanyahu’s latest move is a threat to a free press".
Are threats to a free press signs of bigger issues in Israel? Did Kristi Noem risk a shot at becoming VP to troll the left? Plus, we discuss bias in political satire.
May 10, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "Is the media focus on student protests missing the mark?".
Have media outlets gone overboard in their coverage of campus protests? What’s at stake in (another) legal battle between states and the White House?
May 3, 202450min 30sec
Thumbnail for "Foreign aid bill passes US House. What’s next for Speaker Johnson?".
Will the GOP be more unified following the passage of a new foreign aid bill? What could shifts in support for RFK mean for the election?
April 26, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "Trump’s criminal trial takes center stage".
Is the media’s coverage adding to the difficulties of Donald Trump’s criminal case? Where does protest cross the line into hate speech?
April 19, 202450min 30sec
Thumbnail for "Trump’s abortion position? Leave it up to the states".
Is there anything about Trump’s abortion position for Joe Biden to capitalize on? Will Biden’s change of tune on Israel win him more supporters?
April 12, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "Will congressional candidates suffer from voters’ fatigue with Biden, Trump?".
Could the presidential nominees hurt their congressional colleagues down the ballot? Plus, we examine the president’s response to an Easter controversy.
April 5, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "What’s behind the recent wave of Congressional exits?".
Should a rise in Congressional retirements set off alarm bells? Are Democrats off base with their current platform? How will a new law impact campus free speech?
March 29, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "What’s driving the divide between Netanyahu and the White House?".
How will a continued offensive in Gaza affect Democratic support for Israel? Can SCOTUS clear up the lines between censorship and free speech?
March 22, 202450min 17sec
Thumbnail for "This election season, will media learn from past mistakes?".
How should the media cover a Biden/Trump rematch? What mistakes did we see in coverage of the special counsel testimony? Should perception influence policy?
March 15, 202450min 12sec
Thumbnail for "Voters, not courts, to decide 2024 election".
Was there a message behind the unanimous SCOTUS ruling on Trump’s eligibility to appear on the ballot? What’s driving a global trend toward authoritarian leaders?
March 8, 202450min 30sec
Thumbnail for "How Mitch McConnell changed the courts and US politics".
What lasting impact will Mitch McConnell leave on Senate leadership? Plus, will Biden or Trump change their tune on compromise at the border?
March 1, 202450min 28sec
Thumbnail for "Will Navalny’s death motivate the US to act in Ukraine?".
Will the death of a political rival to Putin push the U.S. to give more aid to Ukraine? Can a new bill help reduce crime in Washington, D.C.?
February 23, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "Are we failing to put Trump and Biden concerns into proper context?".
How serious were Donald Trump’s NATO claims? Are skeptics of Biden and Trump’s ages missing the bigger picture? Plus, a legal DEI battle unearths difficult questions.
February 16, 202450min 28sec
Thumbnail for "Republicans’ horrible, no good, very bad week in Congress".
Will failing to pass a border security bill backfire on Republicans? Can Joe Biden reconnect with Arab and Muslim communities? Plus, a moving Grammys duet provides a lesson.
February 9, 202450min 33sec
Thumbnail for "Who’s in charge at the border?".
Will the U.S. response to an attack on troops in Jordan prevent wider conflict? Can state and federal officials resolve a dispute over border access in Texas?
February 2, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "How can Biden, Trump can get voters to believe in their visions?".
Will the potential candidates’ visions for the country match what voters are looking for? Plus, a Supreme Court case spotlights dueling approaches to compassion.
January 26, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "What did Trump’s Iowa victory reveal about the political landscape?".
Where do GOP hopefuls stand after Donald Trump’s Iowa caucus win? Can the Israeli government eradicate Hamas without triggering all-out regional conflict?
January 19, 202450min 30sec
Thumbnail for "Democracy is on the ballot (and the docket) in 2024".
The Supreme Court will decide whether Donald Trump will appear on this year’s ballot. Will President Biden’s message on democracy capture voters’ attention?
January 12, 202450min 34sec
Thumbnail for "Can Haley, Desantis keep the spotlight after Iowa?".
Are Nikki Haley and Ron Desantis running for 2028? Plus, looming changes to Title IX are sparking intense debates over the future of women’s sports.
January 5, 202450min 32sec
Thumbnail for "What 2024 could mean for trust in the judiciary, journalism".
Will Americans’ faith in the judiciary survive the stress of the 2024 election? What about the country's belief in journalism and policing?
December 29, 202350min 34sec

Are Trump’s claims for political revenge more than rhetoric?

Following his felony conviction, Donald Trump has spent the last week talking about revenge on his political enemies, such as throwing the president’s wife in jail. Some voters are concerned about the dramatics and inflammatory terminology, particularly Project 2025, the conservative playbook for realigning the federal government. How realistic are those ideas, and what are the safeguards to maintain the balance of prosecutorial power?

Over the weekend, an IDF operation led to the rescue of four Israeli hostages and the reported deaths of over 200 Palestinian civilians. Journalist Abdullah Al-Jamal and his family were killed in the raid. Initial reports from Israel claimed that three of the hostages were in Al-Jamal’s home. The reporter was also linked to Al-Jazeera, an international media outlet that the Israeli government banned last month for alleged ties to Hamas. The Palestinian Chronicle, where Al-Jamal worked, is now disputing his connection to Al-Jazeera, as well as the initial reports on the hostage claims. The messy situation raises larger questions about the role of activism in journalism. 

Last year, a commonwealth judge in Pennsylvania ruled that the state’s public school system was unconstitutional. The verdict found that outdated textbooks, dilapidated facilities, and inadequate funding failed to produce fair academic opportunities for students in low-performing districts. Like in many other states, school choice advocates in Pennsylvania are promoting a new voucher program as a solution to their education system’s woes. The vouchers would give scholarships to students in the lowest-achieving schools, so they could transfer to private institutions. Results on voucher effectiveness are mixed. As part of our 50 states series, KCRW discusses the choices parents are weighing in the ongoing debate over vouchers and public school funding.