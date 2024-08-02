Left, Right & Center

Donald Trump made a visit to Chicago during the National Association for Black Journalists’ (NABJ) conference for a panel that included ABC Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott. When asked about presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ credentials, Trump said she “happened to turn Black” for political gain. Harris, who is the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica, called Trump’s remarks the “same old show,” emphasizing that the “American people deserve better.” The interaction brought headlines back to Trump when Harris’ campaign was gaining momentum. Was it “weird,” as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz put it, or was it the whole point? The panel discusses the culture of the 2024 presidential campaign.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to Washington D.C. to address Congress about rising tensions in the Middle East. Harris didn’t attend, but met with Netanyahu privately. Speaking with reporters afterward, she reiterated her support for Israel’s right to defend itself, but noted her concern for human suffering in Gaza. In a meeting with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, Netanyahu said Harris’ remarks could impact ceasefire talks. Following the meeting, a soccer field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights was struck by Lebanese rockets, killing 12 people, mostly children. In the aftermath, Israel was accused of killing top Hezbollah and Hamas military leaders in Lebanon and Iran – stoking fears of a wider regional war. What is U.S. policy in the Middle East now, and how would it differ depending on who’s in the White House next year?

Ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago later this month, Republican Governor Greg Abbot warned the Windy City of the migrant surge Texas faced during the Republican National Convention. Illinois is preparing for border states like Texas to send asylum seekers their way, adding beds at city shelters and enforcing a 60-day stay limit. The panel discusses whether conversations around migrant busing are valid or a distraction from bipartisan efforts to cooperate. This week’s 50 states series tackles immigration in Illinois and the national response to migrant asylum seekers.