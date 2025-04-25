Left, Right & Center

Daily operations at the Department of Defense have been described as “total chaos” by a former department spokesperson. In a Politico op-ed, recently fired John Ullyot questioned Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s leadership and capability. President Trump defended Hegseth, but reports say the White House might be replacing him. Several of Trump’s cabinet leaders have come under fire for focusing on the more forward-facing aspects of their jobs. Should the day-to-day management of key departments be a concern right now?

Leaders worldwide are expected to gather in Rome this weekend for the funeral of Pope Francis. His leadership of the Catholic Church was regarded as a progressive shift from several of his predecessors, especially around the acceptance of LGBTQ worshippers and the treatment of migrants. He had recently clashed with Vice President JD Vance over Vance’s use of Catholic theology to defend the Trump administration’s immigration policy. KCRW discusses the political legacy of Francis and how the next pope could impact American politics.

How much does the language we use around issues like immigration influence policy? Plus, we answer a listener question on viewpoint diversity.