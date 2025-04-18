Logo for Left, Right & Center

Left, Right & Center

KCRW

Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture.

KCRW 2020, 498771

Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture.

KCRW 2020, 498771
21hr 6min
Thumbnail for "For the White House, when you’re wrong, you’re right".
A federal judge ordered the return of a wrongfully deported man — will the White House comply? What’s the likelihood of Harvard University losing $2 billion over antisemitism laws?
April 18, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Market Madness: Do the best-laid plans sometimes get reversed?".
The president reversed course on his tariff plan hours after it took effect. Can he bring back the nostalgic economic prosperity voters desire?
April 11, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Is the economy about to have a degrowth spurt?".
Were the April special elections a win for Democrats? How will Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs affect American consumers? Plus, KCRW discusses the feasibility of a third Trump term.
April 4, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "That awkward moment when your war plans leave the group chat".
KCRW reacts to the mishandling of White House war plans. Donald Trump takes center stage in Canada’s snap election. Will any excuse for tariffs make sense?
March 28, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s White House fights over flights".
Did President Trump defy court orders with deportation flights? Can Democrats recover from historically low polling? Plus, KCRW examines The Kennedy Center culture wars.
March 21, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Thou doth protest too much … so leave?".
The arrest of a student protester raises questions on free speech. Is the White House picking which speech is illegal, or are they enforcing anti-discrimination laws?
March 14, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Can Democrats fight Trump’s political power?".
Donald Trump flexed presidential powers during his address to Congress. But did punishing Ukraine weaken America’s image? Plus, KCRW analyzes how Democrats could gain influence.
March 7, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Reality or reality TV?".
Which news headlines are worth the worry? If Democrats want to raise the alarms on Trump, they’ll have to communicate. Plus, KCRW takes listener questions.
February 28, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Friend or foe? Trump turns foreign policy norms on their head".
Donald Trump points fingers at Volodymyr Zelensky about the war with Russia. Should the president take accountability for the DOJ? Plus, how valuable are political rallies?
February 21, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Is ‘cancel culture’ cancelled?".
The right says it’s pushing back on cancel culture. Are they just redefining it? Plus, the president banishes pennies and paper straws.
February 14, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump and Musk play disruptor".
KCRW unravels a disruptive White House week. Is the president just stirring outrage? Plus, we discuss Elon Musk’s influence on the foreign aid fight.
February 7, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Is there a right time to push policy after tragedy?".
Donald Trump bashed DEI policies in response to a tragic plane crash. He’s bucked heads with LA’s mayor over the wildfires. Is now the time to focus on policy?
January 31, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Can the president do that? Should he?".
Are Trump and Biden setting a dangerous precedent through their use of pardons? Will Congress retake its power to check the White House?
January 24, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s Inauguration Day 2.0 is all about tone".
What can we expect from President-elect Trump’s inauguration? Will he squander the goodwill of the moment? Plus, KCRW takes pre-inauguration audience questions.
January 17, 202550min 34sec91.24 MB
Thumbnail for "So long, Scranton Joe".
KCRW reflects on Joe Biden’s presidential legacy. How will the tumultuous events of his term be remembered, and what moments stood out most?
January 10, 202550min 33sec48.54 MB
Thumbnail for "The ballad of the one-term Democrats".
Will the Senate defer to Trump on Cabinet nominees? Why does the transition to Trump’s second term feel familiar? KCRW looks at what’s ahead for 2025.
January 3, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "So long 2024!".
Should media outlets be concerned about free press under Trump? What were the biggest stories of the year? Plus, the panel answers questions from listeners.
December 27, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Why are health officials worried about RFK’s ‘MAHA’ moment?".
What can we expect if RFK Jr. becomes health secretary? Will Trump take action on Dreamers? Plus, KCRW analyzes how progressives influenced the Democratic mandate.
December 20, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Is democracy in Syria’s future?".
Should the U.S. worry about post-Assad Syria? What’s behind the support for the man who fatally shot UHC’s CEO? Plus, KCRW discusses how sports fandom crossed into politics.
December 13, 202452min 19sec50.23 MB
Thumbnail for "Will Trump take advantage of Hunter Biden pardon?".
Will Donald Trump reduce U.S. interventionism? Did President Biden open a can of worms by pardoning his son Hunter? Plus, KCRW looks at what justice means post-election.
December 6, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "What’s the right way to cover a second Trump term?".
What should the media consider when covering Trump’s second term? Plus, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy discusses the loneliness epidemic.
November 29, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Voters feel less polarized post-Trump win, can Democratic Party follow suit?".
New polling shows Americans feel less divided post-election. Can Donald Trump “end all wars” this term? Plus, KCRW analyzes the future of the progressive agenda.
November 22, 202450min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "A cabinet full of characters".
KCRW examines Donald Trump’s cabinet picks. Is the GOP misreading an immigration “mandate” from voters? Plus, is America just not ready for a woman president?
November 15, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "What went right for Trump, what went wrong for Harris?".
KCRW analyzes Donald Trump’s presidential win. Did the Democrats play a losing hand? Plus, what can we expect under the leadership of a conservative government?
November 8, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Will late campaign gaffes trash either candidate’s chances?".
KCRW provides an election outlook with a week to go. Can the electorate stop being driven by hate? Plus, what was the Washington Post’s real mistake?
November 1, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB

For the White House, when you’re wrong, you’re right

Thumbnail for "For the White House, when you’re wrong, you’re right".
April 18, 202550min 34sec

Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents wrongfully deported Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador last month. Abrego Garcia currently sits in a maximum security prison there, despite holding legal immigration status and no criminal record. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ruled that the Trump administration should facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return, but the White House says it’s Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s responsibility instead. Neither Trump nor Bukele expressed interest in returning Abrego Garcia to the U.S. What does this Trump-court showdown mean for the balance of power in our government?

Outside of immigration, the White House’s administrative crackdowns continue on college campuses. Federal officials sent Harvard University a letter demanding it end its DEI programs and enforce stricter rules on campus antisemitism. The school refused. Lawyers for the university claimed the government’s demands violate Harvard’s First Amendment rights. In retaliation, the Trump administration threatened to cut $2 billion in federal funding. Can the White House continue to threaten private universities if they don’t do their bidding? Are there ulterior motives behind the administration’s focus on antisemitism?

Thumbnail for "For the White House, when you’re wrong, you’re right".
For the White House, when you’re wrong, you’re right
00:00
50:34