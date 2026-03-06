Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions.
You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.
The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, killing that country’s leader and sparking celebration from some Iranians. What’s not clear is why. President Trump’s reasoning for all this has been a moving target. We’ll talk about the stakes for the region and for the Trump presidency.
Also, the Congressional effort to limit the president’s war powers falls short. Is it time to just give up on Congress playing a role in authorizing military action?
The midterm elections kicked off with primaries in several states on Tuesday, and we talk about what we learned from the results in Texas where the race for Republican John Cornyn’s senate seat is heating up. We talk with Mo Elleithee on the left and Sarah Isgur on the right.
Producer: Leo Duran
Host: David Greene
Guests: