Left, Right & Center

The United Auto Workers union initiated a partial strike after failing to reach a new contract with automakers General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Thirteen thousand workers hit the picket lines outside of plants in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio. As the president and GOP candidates weigh in, whose response will resonate most with the workers?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a stark warning for other world leaders as he addressed the United Nations General Assembly this week. Then he visited Capitol Hill, seeking further support for his nation’s efforts in the war against Russia. Is the United States as receptive to his calls for aid as they were when the conflict began?

Famed football player Deion Sanders (aka Coach Prime) is now in his first season as head coach at the University of Colorado, Boulder. The success of Sanders, his sons, and a rejuvenated roster have garnered heaps of praise and support. But does his newest project highlight the cycle of diminished support for historically overlooked Black colleges and programs, like his previous stop at Jackson State?