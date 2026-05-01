Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions.
You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.
Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions.
You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.
The Supreme Court gutted a key piece of the Voting Rights Act, and Louisiana lawmakers are moving fast to redraw district maps ahead of this year’s midterms. The decision could help Republicans’ chances to hold on to their House majority, while delivering a blow to Black representation in Congress.
Conspiracy theories spread fast after last weekend’s attempted attack on the president. Some people said without any evidence that it was staged as a distraction from the Iran War or Trump’s approval numbers, or even a ploy to get the White House ballroom built. What do you do when conspiracy theories move faster than facts?
Plus, King Charles III’s charm offensive to mend U.S.-U.K. relations, which are at an historic low because of Britain’s lack of support for the Iran War. We look at if that can be fixed with a royal touch. Mo Elleithee joins on the left, and Sarah Isgur is with us from the right.
Producer: Leo Duran
Host: Susan Davis
Guests: