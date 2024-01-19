Left, Right & Center

Donald Trump’s path to the GOP nomination kicked off with a win in the Iowa caucus this week, which some media outlets announced early. One key to his victory was outperforming among demographics he struggled with in the 2016 primary. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are looking to regroup before New Hampshire, but will they be able to overcome the trends that emerged from the decisive results we saw in Iowa?

Israel’s war against Hamas passed the 100-day milestone. New dangers have emerged along the country’s border with Lebanon and in the Red Sea. The Israel Defense Forces say they are committed to fighting on all fronts, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is against the possibility of a Palestinian state post-war. How receptive are Israeli citizens to Netanyahu’s leadership as regional conflict becomes a greater threat? Haviv Rettig Gur, senior analyst at the Times of Israel, provides an Israeli perspective.

The Supreme Court will hear a case out of Oregon that could change how local governments address homeless populations in the western United States. Is there a search for compassion in the arguments?