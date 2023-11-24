Left, Right & Center

With the primary season just around the corner, voters can expect an influx of polling data. Sorting through it all can be tricky. David Wasserman of the non-partisan Cook Political Report discusses what numbers we should be paying attention to, and explains why questions about poll reliability are valid.

Joe Manchin's decision to not run for re-election in West Virginia has stoked suspicions around the senator’s possible third-party candidacy. Can the growing field of third-party candidates expect to make an impact relying on personality over issues?

The Boston Tea Party’s 250th anniversary is just around the corner. Author Stacy Schiff discusses the importance of the event in the American Revolution and why it was more than just a riot.