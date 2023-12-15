Left, Right & Center

President Biden’s steadfast support for Israel since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack is looking less steadfast this week. At a donor event, Biden warned, “They’re starting to lose [international] support by indiscriminate bombing that takes place.” Our panel takes on the practical and philosophical questions around Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The 2024 presidential primaries are just a month away. The outcome is hardly a mystery in either party, even though voters are dissatisfied with having to choose between Donald Trump and Joe Biden once again. But maybe it doesn’t have to be this way. Author and professor Hans Noel argues in a recent New York Times op-ed to have party delegates pick their nominees at conventions as they did decades ago, instead of the relatively small number of voters who participate in primaries now.



Plus, a novel legal case in Arizona: When a new law is challenged in court, do lawmakers have to explain, under oath, why they supported and passed it?