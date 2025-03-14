Logo for Left, Right & Center

Left, Right & Center

KCRW

Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture.

KCRW 2020, 498771

The arrest of a student protester raises questions on free speech. Is the White House picking which speech is illegal, or are they enforcing anti-discrimination laws?
March 14, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Donald Trump flexed presidential powers during his address to Congress. But did punishing Ukraine weaken America’s image? Plus, KCRW analyzes how Democrats could gain influence.
March 7, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Which news headlines are worth the worry? If Democrats want to raise the alarms on Trump, they’ll have to communicate. Plus, KCRW takes listener questions.
February 28, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Donald Trump points fingers at Volodymyr Zelensky about the war with Russia. Should the president take accountability for the DOJ? Plus, how valuable are political rallies?
February 21, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
The right says it’s pushing back on cancel culture. Are they just redefining it? Plus, the president banishes pennies and paper straws.
February 14, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
KCRW unravels a disruptive White House week. Is the president just stirring outrage? Plus, we discuss Elon Musk’s influence on the foreign aid fight.
February 7, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Donald Trump bashed DEI policies in response to a tragic plane crash. He’s bucked heads with LA’s mayor over the wildfires. Is now the time to focus on policy?
January 31, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Are Trump and Biden setting a dangerous precedent through their use of pardons? Will Congress retake its power to check the White House?
January 24, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
What can we expect from President-elect Trump’s inauguration? Will he squander the goodwill of the moment? Plus, KCRW takes pre-inauguration audience questions.
January 17, 202550min 34sec91.24 MB
KCRW reflects on Joe Biden’s presidential legacy. How will the tumultuous events of his term be remembered, and what moments stood out most?
January 10, 202550min 33sec48.54 MB
Will the Senate defer to Trump on Cabinet nominees? Why does the transition to Trump’s second term feel familiar? KCRW looks at what’s ahead for 2025.
January 3, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Should media outlets be concerned about free press under Trump? What were the biggest stories of the year? Plus, the panel answers questions from listeners.
December 27, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
What can we expect if RFK Jr. becomes health secretary? Will Trump take action on Dreamers? Plus, KCRW analyzes how progressives influenced the Democratic mandate.
December 20, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Should the U.S. worry about post-Assad Syria? What’s behind the support for the man who fatally shot UHC’s CEO? Plus, KCRW discusses how sports fandom crossed into politics.
December 13, 202452min 19sec50.23 MB
Will Donald Trump reduce U.S. interventionism? Did President Biden open a can of worms by pardoning his son Hunter? Plus, KCRW looks at what justice means post-election.
December 6, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
What should the media consider when covering Trump’s second term? Plus, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy discusses the loneliness epidemic.
November 29, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
New polling shows Americans feel less divided post-election. Can Donald Trump “end all wars” this term? Plus, KCRW analyzes the future of the progressive agenda.
November 22, 202450min 30sec48.48 MB
KCRW examines Donald Trump’s cabinet picks. Is the GOP misreading an immigration “mandate” from voters? Plus, is America just not ready for a woman president?
November 15, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
KCRW analyzes Donald Trump’s presidential win. Did the Democrats play a losing hand? Plus, what can we expect under the leadership of a conservative government?
November 8, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
KCRW provides an election outlook with a week to go. Can the electorate stop being driven by hate? Plus, what was the Washington Post’s real mistake?
November 1, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
The final campaign days are here. How are early voters affecting candidate strategies? Plus, the panel discusses how abortion rights may change the Nevada battleground.
October 25, 202450min 25sec48.41 MB
The recent hurricanes unleashed a storm of conspiracies. Could Omaha voters decide the nation’s fate? Plus, an indie newsletter saved a politically divided marriage.
October 18, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Does “working class” mean what it used to? Is fracking getting more attention than it deserves? Plus, KCRW examines what came out of one culture war in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
October 11, 202455min 19sec53.11 MB
Can civility influence voters in the Trump era? Has Biden’s policy in the Middle East backfired? Plus, the United States hits a bleak milestone on executions.
October 4, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
What is a “never Trump” Republican? Both Trump and Harris are trying to win over swing and Centrist voters. Plus, conflict in the Middle East turns to Lebanon.
September 27, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB

Last week, federal ICE officers detained a Columbia University student over last year’s Israel-Palestine campus protests. The Trump administration revoked grad student Mahmoud Khalil’s green card, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accusing Khalil of “siding with terrorists.” Is the administration infringing on First Amendment rights? 

Federal attention on Columbia University extended beyond the arrest of Khalil. The White House also announced a plan to cancel over $400 million in federal funding for the university over insufficient protections for Jewish students on campus. Education Secretary Linda McMahon claimed that Columbia had abandoned its anti-discriminatory obligation to protect Jewish students on campus. Is the federal government overdoing its oversight on college campuses? 

Both Democrats and Republicans have supported expanding the child tax credit, but you’d never know from how they talk about it. Do politicians still value compromise? Or is it all about the glory?

