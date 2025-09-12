Logo for Left, Right & Center

Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions. 

You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and commentator, was shot and killed while hosting an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Utah Governor Spencer Cox says it was a political assassination. Kirk, 31, co-founded the conservative youth organization, Turning Point USA, when he was 18. His visit to Utah Valley University was the kick-off for his “American Comeback Tour,” during which he planned to host political debates on college campuses across the country. President Trump announced Kirk’s death on Truth Social, and later said his death was a result of “radical left political violence.” A string of political violence has broken out in America over the past few years, from the January 6, 2021 insurrection to two assassination attempts on President Trump. What’s the path to ending political violence and the extreme rhetoric that leads to it?

As for overseas conflicts, President Trump claims he’s stopped several of them, such as Thailand and Cambodia’s, and Armenia and Azerbaijan’s. But as war continues in Gaza and Ukraine, is Trump’s strategy to bring global peace effective? Do Democrats have better ideas?

This week, a listener asked Left, Right, and Center about three problems he thinks the left struggles with. Our panel discusses those issues and whether they can be solved. 

