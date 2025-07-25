Logo for Left, Right & Center

Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions. 

You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.

Donald Trump fires up another legal case with legacy media. Lawmakers are calling out ICE agents for hiding their identities. Plus, what’s in a team name?
July 25, 2025
July 25, 2025
Donald Trump’s newest beef is with the MAGA movement. Could the honeymoon be ending? Plus, is tourism to the United States in trouble?
July 18, 2025
Republicans accuse Democrats of playing partisan games following deadly floods in Texas. How soon is too soon to ask difficult policy questions after a tragedy?
July 11, 2025
Is there a major shift on Capitol Hill, or are things working the way they always have? Plus, a SCOTUS ruling raises questions about parents’ rights.
July 4, 2025
Is it time to revisit Congress’ war powers authority? NATO makes a new commitment to defense spending. Plus, a democratic socialist could end up as NYC’s new mayor.
June 27, 2025
What does “America First” mean when it comes to U.S. plans for Iran? The business community puts pressure on immigration policy. Plus, June marks 10 years since the Charleston church shooting.
June 20, 2025
Will the protests over the National Guard hurt Trump politically? Plus, will the “Big, Beautiful Bill’s” unpopularity on Wall Street keep it from passing?
June 13, 2025
Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s whirlwind bromance comes to an end. Plus, why are Israel and the UN at odds over a new humanitarian aid group in Gaza?
June 6, 2025
The White House calls a wave of lawsuits a threat to the will of the people. Is Trump welcoming those challenges? Plus, campuses tackle a new diversity problem.
May 30, 2025
President Trump invites a few high rolling guests to dinner. Will there be political costs for Trump’s handling of Ukraine? Plus, should we regulate temptation?
May 23, 2025
Cracks within the GOP turn the “Big, Beautiful Bill” into a mess. President Trump visits the Middle East. Plus, Democrats’ past and future collide.
May 16, 2025
Is the White House budget proposal an attempt to fight with Congress? Is America’s birth rate a policy problem? Plus, KCRW examines ChatGPT’s impact on campuses.
May 9, 2025
Donald Trump influenced an election in Canada — could it happen elsewhere? Plus, what’s driving Trump’s approach to Ukraine?
May 2, 2025
Can the “chaos” at the Department of Defense be resolved, or is it just how this White House operates? Plus, KCRW examines the political legacy of Pope Francis.
April 25, 2025
A federal judge ordered the return of a wrongfully deported man — will the White House comply? What’s the likelihood of Harvard University losing $2 billion over antisemitism laws?
April 18, 2025
The president reversed course on his tariff plan hours after it took effect. Can he bring back the nostalgic economic prosperity voters desire?
April 11, 2025
Were the April special elections a win for Democrats? How will Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs affect American consumers? Plus, KCRW discusses the feasibility of a third Trump term.
April 4, 2025
KCRW reacts to the mishandling of White House war plans. Donald Trump takes center stage in Canada’s snap election. Will any excuse for tariffs make sense?
March 28, 2025
Did President Trump defy court orders with deportation flights? Can Democrats recover from historically low polling? Plus, KCRW examines The Kennedy Center culture wars.
March 21, 2025
The arrest of a student protester raises questions on free speech. Is the White House picking which speech is illegal, or are they enforcing anti-discrimination laws?
March 14, 2025
Donald Trump flexed presidential powers during his address to Congress. But did punishing Ukraine weaken America’s image? Plus, KCRW analyzes how Democrats could gain influence.
March 7, 2025
Which news headlines are worth the worry? If Democrats want to raise the alarms on Trump, they’ll have to communicate. Plus, KCRW takes listener questions.
February 28, 2025
Donald Trump points fingers at Volodymyr Zelensky about the war with Russia. Should the president take accountability for the DOJ? Plus, how valuable are political rallies?
February 21, 2025
The right says it’s pushing back on cancel culture. Are they just redefining it? Plus, the president banishes pennies and paper straws.
February 14, 2025

July 25, 2025

President Donald Trump continued to air his grievances with the mainstream media this week. First, he filed a $20 billion defamation suit against The Wall Street Journal. The suit claims that a “bawdy” birthday letter to Jeffry Epstein that the paper attributed to Trump is a fake. The president took to Truth Social to demean the paper and its owner Rupert Murdoch. Amid his social media rant, he celebrated previous victories over ABC News and CBS. Should we be concerned about the stability of press freedoms under the second Trump administration?

Masked ICE agents have become a frequent sight around the United States since Trump’s return to office. Democratic leaders across the country are pushing legislation that would ban federal law enforcement from hiding their identities. Is it a distraction from deeper questions about the standing of immigrants in America?

Plus, KCRW discusses who the president is really speaking for when he calls for the return of some controversial sports team names.

