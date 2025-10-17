Logo for Left, Right & Center

Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions. 

You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.

Thumbnail for "Trump's promising peace, but that could still come with problems".
Could peace in Gaza already be under threat? Is the White House too focused on foreign matters? Plus, we discuss a writer’s search for balance.
October 17, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Jake Sullivan’s Toughest National Security Decisions, from On Point".
October 15, 202547min 57sec38.43 MB
Thumbnail for "Ceasefire deal emerges, but peace may be far off".
Will a ceasefire agreement lead to lasting peace in Gaza? White House initiatives may be targeting Trump’s political opponents. Plus, ICE takes on Bad Bunny.
October 10, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "The politics of a government shutdown".
Could Donald Trump take advantage of a government shutdown? Democrats are hoping to show some fight. Plus, how did Trump’s military address land?
October 3, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "From health to prosecutions, retribution defines the moment".
Donald Trump’s focus on retribution has become a feature of his presidency. How is his quest for political vengeance influencing policy?
September 26, 202550min 28sec48.46 MB
Thumbnail for "A big talk about how the country moves forward".
Heated rhetoric and fights over free speech have escalated since Charlie Kirk was murdered. Will more productive conversations on violence land on leaders or citizens?
September 19, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "America is in a dark era of political violence".
KCRW reflects on the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Can Democrats carve out a clear foreign policy vision?
September 12, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Can Congress work its way back to relevance?".
Congress struggles for the authority to do its job. Churches are getting more political leeway. Plus, Democrats reignite a war over words.
September 5, 202550min 33sec48.53 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump bargains between power, safety, freedom".
President Trump has put safety at the heart of his policies on crime, immigration, and gender. Will safety come at the cost of Americans’ freedom?
August 29, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump pursues control of voting, teases a third term".
Can President Trump eliminate mail-in voting? And how far is he willing to go to consolidate federal powers?
August 22, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump calls on National Guard to patrol D.C.".
President Trump takes on crime in DC and negotiations with Russia. Plus, KCRW discusses whether presidential power can drive a cultural shift?
August 15, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Was there any good reason to fire BLS chief?".
Trump’s reaction to July’s jobs report created a whole new controversy. Can Congress’ new normal be disrupted? Plus, KCRW discusses journalistic accountability.
August 8, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Will MAGA fractures push Trump to pressure Israel?".
Israel faces criticism over the famine in Gaza. Why is everyone talking about redistricting? Plus, the new “Superman” film and blue jeans reignite the culture war.
August 1, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump vs. the media".
Donald Trump fires up another legal case with legacy media. Lawmakers are calling out ICE agents for hiding their identities. Plus, what’s in a team name?
July 25, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "When you become the news".
July 25, 20253min 30sec3.67 MB
Thumbnail for "Is the MAGA crowd losing faith in its leader?".
Donald Trump’s newest beef is with the MAGA movement. Could the honeymoon be ending? Plus, is tourism to the United States in trouble?
July 18, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Democrats sought accountability after deadly Texas floods. Was it too soon?".
Republicans accuse Democrats of playing partisan games following deadly floods in Texas. How soon is too soon to ask difficult policy questions after a tragedy?
July 11, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Did the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ kill compromise in Washington?".
Is there a major shift on Capitol Hill, or are things working the way they always have? Plus, a SCOTUS ruling raises questions about parents’ rights.
July 4, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Shouldn’t Congress have a say in US military action?".
Is it time to revisit Congress’ war powers authority? NATO makes a new commitment to defense spending. Plus, a democratic socialist could end up as NYC’s new mayor.
June 27, 202550min 34sec48.56 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump keeps US and Europe in the dark on Iran plans".
What does “America First” mean when it comes to U.S. plans for Iran? The business community puts pressure on immigration policy. Plus, June marks 10 years since the Charleston church shooting.
June 20, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Could ICE protests sink Trump’s immigration policy?".
Will the protests over the National Guard hurt Trump politically? Plus, will the “Big, Beautiful Bill’s” unpopularity on Wall Street keep it from passing?
June 13, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Breaking up is hard to do".
Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s whirlwind bromance comes to an end. Plus, why are Israel and the UN at odds over a new humanitarian aid group in Gaza?
June 6, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "The Court Tester".
The White House calls a wave of lawsuits a threat to the will of the people. Is Trump welcoming those challenges? Plus, campuses tackle a new diversity problem.
May 30, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Corruption, Putin… Burritos?".
President Trump invites a few high rolling guests to dinner. Will there be political costs for Trump’s handling of Ukraine? Plus, should we regulate temptation?
May 23, 202550min 33sec48.54 MB
Thumbnail for "GOP infighting creates a big, beautiful nightmare".
Cracks within the GOP turn the “Big, Beautiful Bill” into a mess. President Trump visits the Middle East. Plus, Democrats’ past and future collide.
May 16, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB

Trump's promising peace, but that could still come with problems

October 17, 202550min 30sec

Despite President Trump declaring the war in Gaza “over,” the situation on the ground is far from certain. Israel has threatened to block some of the humanitarian aid approved in the deal until Hamas fulfills its promise of returning all the bodies of dead hostages. That hasn’t deterred the president from promoting himself as a peacemaker. What’s motivating his aggressive push to take credit for the deal?

The Middle East is just one part of Trump’s foreign policy push. Just this week, he agreed to provide $40 billion in relief for Argentina’s struggling economy. However, Americans are hoping he narrows his focus to domestic issues. Recent polling shows that concerns about the economy remain top of mind for most, and there are worries that Trump isn’t focused enough on reducing inflation. Is the administration running the risk of losing touch with voters?

Many of us are trying to reckon with a culture that glorifies the “grind” of constant work. Focusing solely on rest and relaxation is one way of pushing back, but what if you overdo it? In the constant search for balance, one writer shares thoughts on “pruning” our lives to provide room for reflection and real connection.

