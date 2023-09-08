Logo for Left, Right & Center

Left, Right & Center is KCRW's weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture.

Biden’s race for re-election approaches new hurdle

September 8, 202350min 29sec

The choice between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is a toss-up nationally. Will a possible rematch turn emerging polling trends into a new political reality?

The effects of climate change were on full view this summer. The insurance industry claims that protecting Americans from those effects is growing too costly, forecasting some hefty costs for homeowners without an appropriate response.

A scandal reverberates throughout Spanish soccer. Plus, hear another installment of our Changed My Mind audio essays.