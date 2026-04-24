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Left, Right & Center

KCRW

Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions. 

You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.

KCRW 2020, 498771

Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions. 

You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.

KCRW 2020, 498771
21hr 2min
Thumbnail for "Virginia Gives Democrats An Edge In Redistricting".
The arms race to control Congress heats up after Virginians voted to redraw district maps. It gives Democrats the edge to flip several seats, but where does it end? Plus, Vice President J.D. Vance on the international stage, and the Make American Healthy Again movement is scrambling party lines.
April 24, 202650min 15sec73.52 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump and Vance Pick a Fight with the Pope".
Trump’s war in Iran has led to a battle for moral authority with Pope Leo. The Strait of Hormuz blockade could backfire in favor of China. Do recent elections signal a troubling trend for the MAGA movement? We also get a special tour inside the Supreme Court from Sarah Isgur.
April 17, 202650min 15sec76.18 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump Threatens An Apocalypse…To Maybe Get A Ceasefire?".
President Trump threatened to end an entire civilization, and that got us a ceasefire with Iran. But it’s a fragile peace for now. Was that bluster successful, like the White House says, or reckless? Plus, Congress returns after a two-week break to that continuing stand-off on funding for Homeland Security. Also, how Artemis II can bring all of us together.
April 10, 202650min 14sec70.9 MB
Thumbnail for "The Iran War Is Redefining America’s Place In The World".
President Trump’s war with Iran is transforming more than just the Middle East. It’s redefining America’s place in the world, the economy and his own party. Trump is also trying to change the meaning of citizenship and the media landscape.
April 3, 202650min 15sec71.13 MB
Thumbnail for "How TSA Lines Are Shifting Political Leverage On Immigration".
TSA checkpoints at some airports are jammed, and the fight over ICE enforcement is showcasing both parties’ leverage on immigration and how it’s shifted. Plus, Trump deployed ICE agents to airports, and there’s concern he might send them to polling sites in November, too.
March 27, 202650min 16sec75.53 MB
Thumbnail for "Iran War Triggers Homeland Security Threats With Leadership In Flux".
We talk about the state of national security with the resignation of a top counterterrorism official, and the head of Homeland Security in flux. Plus, is Trump’s foreign policy strategy to oust leaders but keep their regimes? We also take your questions.
March 20, 202650min 16sec72.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Oil Markets Hang On Trump’s Every Word About Iran".
What does responsible leadership look like when oil and stock prices shift on the President’s word? One of his former advisors suggests he’s manipulating the markets. Plus, the state of America’s national security because of the war and Kristi Noem’s ousting as Homeland Security secretary.
March 13, 202650min 16sec74.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump Goes to War While Congress Sits Back".
President Trump launched the U.S. into war with Iran, but the reasons keep shifting. We look at the stakes for Iran, for the region, and for Trump’s presidency. Also, congressional Democrats failed in their effort to check the president’s war powers, and how the midterm elections are shaping up after this week’s first primaries in Texas and more.
March 6, 202650min 15sec71.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Does Trump’s Economic Vision Match What Americans See?".
President Trump’s State of the Union laid out a triumphant vision of America’s economy, but he missed an opportunity to tell Americans he feels their pain. Plus Trump’s path forward on tariffs, and outrage directed at California’s Governor Gavin Newsom and the U.S. men’s hockey team.
February 27, 202650min 14sec73.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Prince Andrew Arrested. Will The Epstein Files Take Down Others?".
There’s swift fallout for some named in the Epstein Files, including the arrest of former Prince Andrew. We discuss whether the U.S. will see lasting political impact. Also, President Trump’s upcoming State Of The Union address and the fights over voting rights.
February 20, 202650min 14sec70.59 MB
Thumbnail for "Texas Dems are stuck on identity politics with Senate race at stake".
Will intraparty fighting blow up the Texas Senate primary for both Democrats and Republicans? Plus, the House just passed a bipartisan housing package. Are real solutions to the affordability crisis on the horizon?
February 13, 202650min 15sec73.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Congress takes up ICE reforms, Trump calls to “nationalize” voting".
Democrats say they won’t fund the Department of Homeland Security without restrictions on federal immigration agents. Plus, does Trump’s call to “nationalize” voting threaten a free and fair midterm election?
February 6, 202650min 15sec73.9 MB
Thumbnail for "Will changes to ICE operations in Minneapolis be enough?".
Tom Homan promised improvements to ICE operations in Minneapolis. Will it shift the country’s attitude on immigration enforcement?
January 30, 202650min 15sec72.27 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump threatens Greenland… then pulls back".
President Trump eases up his pursuit of Greenland. What stood out in the first year of Trump 2.0? Plus, unpacking the White House’s social media presence.
January 23, 202650min 15sec72.57 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump threatens to enact Insurrection Act in Minnesota".
Protestors in Minneapolis clash with ICE agents after the killing of Renee Good. Plus, the president tries to flex his power at home and abroad.
January 16, 202650min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "An ICE raid in Minneapolis turns deadly".
A woman was killed by an ICE agent in Minnesota. Federal and state officials are at odds over who’s to blame. Plus, will America’s push for Western dominance succeed?
January 9, 202650min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "The 2026 midterms are closer than they appear".
Primary voting starts in a matter of weeks. We’ll identify which midterm races could define 2026. Could the growth of prediction markets change the political landscape? Plus, what we got wrong in 2025.
January 2, 202650min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "The shift from America First to Trump’s new interventionism".
President Trump returned to office with expectations of isolationism. Instead, the first year of Trump 2.0 brought new forms of projecting American power and influence abroad.
December 26, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Is President Trump losing his grip on the Republican Party?".
Congress continues its fight over healthcare. Will it drive a wedge into the Republican party? And what does the future of the GOP look like if Trump’s leadership weakens?
December 19, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Can Europe trust Trump’s vision for peace?".
European leaders are skeptical of President Trump’s plan for peace in Ukraine. And how might the president’s views on migration impact the EU?
December 12, 202550min 30sec66 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump rants, Hegseth deflects while Congress looks for answers".
The president delivers a hateful rant during a cabinet meeting. Is Pete Hegseth on the hot seat? Plus, we’ll discuss a revealing new social media feature.
December 5, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Why are executions on the rise in the US?".
Is the death penalty being used as a political tool? We’ll discuss that, plus Gen Z voting trends and an amendment proposal for pardons.
November 28, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "From Question Everything: The Epstein Files".
The top journalists covering Jeffrey Epstein join Question Everything for drinks, and get into the challenges of covering one of the toughest stories of their careers.
November 24, 202553min 41sec77.33 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump faces one crisis after another".
A wave of political stumbles - including the Epstein files - are hitting the White House all at once. We’ll discuss what’s at stake. Plus, a roundtable of gratitude.
November 21, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "The shutdown is over - but the fighting isn’t".
Is the shutdown ending positive? Depends on who you ask. Same-sex marriage avoids Roe’s fate. The Epstein files take center stage again.
November 14, 202550min 29sec48.47 MB

Virginia Gives Democrats An Edge In Redistricting

Thumbnail for "Virginia Gives Democrats An Edge In Redistricting".
April 24, 202650min 15sec

Democrats claimed victory in Virginia to redraw district maps and flip as many as four seats from Republicans in Congress. It’s the latest in a gerrymandering arms race to control the House that started with the Texas GOP, but where does it end?

We talk about the President’s negotiating tactics in Iran. It’s also a big test for Vice President J.D. Vance to prove himself on the international stage. But with little to show so far, what does it mean for his aspirations to the White House?

Plus, Congress takes up a huge bill to address food and farming in America. However, the typical left/right divide is scrambled by the Make America Healthy Again movement. Liz Bruenig joins from the left, and Sarah Isgur is with us on the right.

Producer: Leo Duran

Host: McKay Coppins, staff writer, The Atlantic (@mckaycoppins

Guests: 

Thumbnail for "Virginia Gives Democrats An Edge In Redistricting".
Virginia Gives Democrats An Edge In Redistricting
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