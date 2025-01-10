Logo for Left, Right & Center

Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture.

Thumbnail for "So long, Scranton Joe".
KCRW reflects on Joe Biden’s presidential legacy. How will the tumultuous events of his term be remembered, and what moments stood out most?
January 10, 202550min 33sec48.54 MB
Thumbnail for "The ballad of the one-term Democrats".
Will the Senate defer to Trump on Cabinet nominees? Why does the transition to Trump’s second term feel familiar? KCRW looks at what’s ahead for 2025.
January 3, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "So long 2024!".
Should media outlets be concerned about free press under Trump? What were the biggest stories of the year? Plus, the panel answers questions from listeners.
December 27, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Why are health officials worried about RFK’s ‘MAHA’ moment?".
What can we expect if RFK Jr. becomes health secretary? Will Trump take action on Dreamers? Plus, KCRW analyzes how progressives influenced the Democratic mandate.
December 20, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Is democracy in Syria’s future?".
Should the U.S. worry about post-Assad Syria? What’s behind the support for the man who fatally shot UHC’s CEO? Plus, KCRW discusses how sports fandom crossed into politics.
December 13, 202452min 19sec50.23 MB
Thumbnail for "Will Trump take advantage of Hunter Biden pardon?".
Will Donald Trump reduce U.S. interventionism? Did President Biden open a can of worms by pardoning his son Hunter? Plus, KCRW looks at what justice means post-election.
December 6, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "What’s the right way to cover a second Trump term?".
What should the media consider when covering Trump’s second term? Plus, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy discusses the loneliness epidemic.
November 29, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Voters feel less polarized post-Trump win, can Democratic Party follow suit?".
New polling shows Americans feel less divided post-election. Can Donald Trump “end all wars” this term? Plus, KCRW analyzes the future of the progressive agenda.
November 22, 202450min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "A cabinet full of characters".
KCRW examines Donald Trump’s cabinet picks. Is the GOP misreading an immigration “mandate” from voters? Plus, is America just not ready for a woman president?
November 15, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "What went right for Trump, what went wrong for Harris?".
KCRW analyzes Donald Trump’s presidential win. Did the Democrats play a losing hand? Plus, what can we expect under the leadership of a conservative government?
November 8, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Will late campaign gaffes trash either candidate’s chances?".
KCRW provides an election outlook with a week to go. Can the electorate stop being driven by hate? Plus, what was the Washington Post’s real mistake?
November 1, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Undecided voters and abortion rights could sway election".
The final campaign days are here. How are early voters affecting candidate strategies? Plus, the panel discusses how abortion rights may change the Nevada battleground.
October 25, 202450min 25sec48.41 MB
Thumbnail for "A hurricane of conspiracies".
The recent hurricanes unleashed a storm of conspiracies. Could Omaha voters decide the nation’s fate? Plus, an indie newsletter saved a politically divided marriage.
October 18, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Gender, class … and fracking?".
Does “working class” mean what it used to? Is fracking getting more attention than it deserves? Plus, KCRW examines what came out of one culture war in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
October 11, 202455min 19sec53.11 MB
Thumbnail for "Cordial VP debate was a throwback to a bygone era ".
Can civility influence voters in the Trump era? Has Biden’s policy in the Middle East backfired? Plus, the United States hits a bleak milestone on executions.
October 4, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Where does modern conservatism leave Trump ahead of Nov. election? ".
What is a “never Trump” Republican? Both Trump and Harris are trying to win over swing and Centrist voters. Plus, conflict in the Middle East turns to Lebanon.
September 27, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Where does Brazil’s X ban leave free speech in US? ".
The U.S. continues to take a firm stance on China. When does censorship go too far? Plus, California’s gas inventory may hurt its neighboring state, Nevada.
September 20, 202451min 54sec49.83 MB
Thumbnail for "Do debates have winners — or just losers?".
Did voters learn anything new from the Trump-Harris debate? Are live fact checks useful or fair? Plus, disinformation muddies the discourse on immigration.
September 13, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "How has ‘Make America Great Again’ evolved in Trump era?".
What does “MAGA” mean in 2024? Trump and Harris clash on poverty policy. Plus, KCRW discusses opponents of free school lunch programs.
September 6, 202450min 25sec48.42 MB
Thumbnail for "Can Democrats' shift toward patriotism win them the election?".
Harris’ economic plan takes on price gouging. Where does Democratic “freedom” messaging leave Republicans? And the panel looks back at political freakouts.
August 30, 202450min 29sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Are Democrats more unified after DNC?".
Will shifts in the Democratic agenda leave progressives out in the cold? KCRW discusses the DNC. Plus, can labor laws for minors balance safety and opportunity?
August 23, 202450min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Will a lack of detailed policy hurt Harris?".
August 16, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Is Tim Walz the right choice as Kamala Harris’ running mate?".
August 9, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s comment on Harris’ race: Calculated or ‘weird?’ ".
Democrats called Trump “weird” due to his remarks at the NABJ conference. U.S. policy is changing in the Middle East, and Chicago is preparing for a migrant surge.
August 2, 202450min 29sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Despite lost time, can Kamala Harris gain ground on Trump? ".
Joe Biden is out, Kamala Harris is in. What is next for Harris as she contends for the White House? Plus, how might age verification laws change online privacy?
July 26, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB

