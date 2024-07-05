Logo for Left, Right & Center

Left, Right & Center

KCRW

Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture.

KCRW 2020, 498771

Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture.

KCRW 2020, 498771
21hr 3min
Thumbnail for "What’s the long-term impact of SCOTUS’ presidential immunity ruling?".
Will SCOTUS’ immunity ruling increase election stakes? Several states are bringing religion into education. LA’s mayor is pushing for a mask ban at protests.
July 5, 202450min 30sec
Thumbnail for "No spinning this one: Analyzing Trump, Biden debate performances".
KCRW discusses key moments in this week’s historic presidential debate. Plus, a Seattle community revisits the role of police officers in schools following a shooting.
June 28, 202450min 30sec
Thumbnail for "Will presidential candidates fare better than what polling suggests?".
What does polling get wrong about voters’ concerns? A new measure in North Dakota sets age limits for Congress members. Plus, KCRW previews next week’s presidential debate.
June 21, 202450min 30sec
Thumbnail for "Are Trump’s claims for political revenge more than rhetoric?".
Are Trump’s campaign promises a cause for concern? KCRW also discusses activism in journalism and the role of school vouchers in closing achievement gaps.
June 14, 202450min 28sec
Thumbnail for "Will Americans believe in Biden’s ability to lead? ".
Is a Hunter Biden plea deal the best thing for his father’s campaign? Why has Joe Biden’s executive order upset pretty much everyone?
June 7, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "With Trump’s trial over (for now), what’s next?".
KCRW examines the political response to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict. What impact will it have on undecided voters and the public’s faith in the judiciary?
May 31, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "How AI and deepfakes could affect this election".
How much could AI and deepfakes threaten election integrity? Is round two of the border bill dead on arrival? Plus, KCRW looks at the effect of unpopular presidential candidates on down-ballot politicians.
May 24, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "Will debates give Biden or Trump an edge? ".
What are the key takeaways from new election polling? Should Democrats be worried about protests at this summer’s convention?
May 17, 202451min 47sec
Thumbnail for "Why Netanyahu’s latest move is a threat to a free press".
Are threats to a free press signs of bigger issues in Israel? Did Kristi Noem risk a shot at becoming VP to troll the left? Plus, we discuss bias in political satire.
May 10, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "Is the media focus on student protests missing the mark?".
Have media outlets gone overboard in their coverage of campus protests? What’s at stake in (another) legal battle between states and the White House?
May 3, 202450min 30sec
Thumbnail for "Foreign aid bill passes US House. What’s next for Speaker Johnson?".
Will the GOP be more unified following the passage of a new foreign aid bill? What could shifts in support for RFK mean for the election?
April 26, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "Trump’s criminal trial takes center stage".
Is the media’s coverage adding to the difficulties of Donald Trump’s criminal case? Where does protest cross the line into hate speech?
April 19, 202450min 30sec
Thumbnail for "Trump’s abortion position? Leave it up to the states".
Is there anything about Trump’s abortion position for Joe Biden to capitalize on? Will Biden’s change of tune on Israel win him more supporters?
April 12, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "Will congressional candidates suffer from voters’ fatigue with Biden, Trump?".
Could the presidential nominees hurt their congressional colleagues down the ballot? Plus, we examine the president’s response to an Easter controversy.
April 5, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "What’s behind the recent wave of Congressional exits?".
Should a rise in Congressional retirements set off alarm bells? Are Democrats off base with their current platform? How will a new law impact campus free speech?
March 29, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "What’s driving the divide between Netanyahu and the White House?".
How will a continued offensive in Gaza affect Democratic support for Israel? Can SCOTUS clear up the lines between censorship and free speech?
March 22, 202450min 17sec
Thumbnail for "This election season, will media learn from past mistakes?".
How should the media cover a Biden/Trump rematch? What mistakes did we see in coverage of the special counsel testimony? Should perception influence policy?
March 15, 202450min 12sec
Thumbnail for "Voters, not courts, to decide 2024 election".
Was there a message behind the unanimous SCOTUS ruling on Trump’s eligibility to appear on the ballot? What’s driving a global trend toward authoritarian leaders?
March 8, 202450min 30sec
Thumbnail for "How Mitch McConnell changed the courts and US politics".
What lasting impact will Mitch McConnell leave on Senate leadership? Plus, will Biden or Trump change their tune on compromise at the border?
March 1, 202450min 28sec
Thumbnail for "Will Navalny’s death motivate the US to act in Ukraine?".
Will the death of a political rival to Putin push the U.S. to give more aid to Ukraine? Can a new bill help reduce crime in Washington, D.C.?
February 23, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "Are we failing to put Trump and Biden concerns into proper context?".
How serious were Donald Trump’s NATO claims? Are skeptics of Biden and Trump’s ages missing the bigger picture? Plus, a legal DEI battle unearths difficult questions.
February 16, 202450min 28sec
Thumbnail for "Republicans’ horrible, no good, very bad week in Congress".
Will failing to pass a border security bill backfire on Republicans? Can Joe Biden reconnect with Arab and Muslim communities? Plus, a moving Grammys duet provides a lesson.
February 9, 202450min 33sec
Thumbnail for "Who’s in charge at the border?".
Will the U.S. response to an attack on troops in Jordan prevent wider conflict? Can state and federal officials resolve a dispute over border access in Texas?
February 2, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "How can Biden, Trump can get voters to believe in their visions?".
Will the potential candidates’ visions for the country match what voters are looking for? Plus, a Supreme Court case spotlights dueling approaches to compassion.
January 26, 202450min 29sec
Thumbnail for "What did Trump’s Iowa victory reveal about the political landscape?".
Where do GOP hopefuls stand after Donald Trump’s Iowa caucus win? Can the Israeli government eradicate Hamas without triggering all-out regional conflict?
January 19, 202450min 30sec

What’s the long-term impact of SCOTUS’ presidential immunity ruling?

Thumbnail for "What’s the long-term impact of SCOTUS’ presidential immunity ruling?".
July 5, 202450min 30sec

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump’s actions during his presidency were within constitutional power. The prosecution of his role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection will be delayed until after the election this November. The Left, Right, and Center panel discusses concerns about presidential power and what this would mean after the election. 

In Oklahoma, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters released a memo saying the Bible will be taught from grades 5 to 12. Walters said numerous Bible references are in political documents, therefore they are part of history. Similarly, Louisiana has made it the law to include the Ten Commandments in classrooms. School systems have become the battleground of church and state separation.

This week’s installment of our 50 states series looks at anti-masking laws. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, along with leaders in North Carolina and New York, are looking to ban masks in light of protest clashes over the conflict in Gaza. Would these laws encroach upon the rights of demonstrators? What about medical concerns in light of the COVID pandemic?