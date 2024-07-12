Left, Right & Center

This past week, President Biden ended the NATO three-day summit with a solo press conference. Since the first presidential debate, Americans have questioned his ability to fulfill another term in the White House. Journalists brought up this issue again to Biden during today’s press conference — did he smooth over concerns?

The Republican National Committee’s party platform hones in most on the “migrant invasion.” Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again,” opens the 20-item agenda, which is an attempt to distance the campaign from Project 2025. Noticeably less prevalent in the platform: abortion. The panel looks at what’s currently in the platform and whether the proposals will lead to policy.

In 2022, the state of Alabama voted to ban slavery — including its use as punishment for a crime. This year, six incarcerated people are suing Governor Kay Ivey and the Department of Corrections for forced labor. The lawsuit is the first of its kind to prohibit involuntary servitude and protect the prisoners from retaliation. As part of Left, Right, and Center’s 50 states series, the panel looks at the rights of people behind bars in Alabama.