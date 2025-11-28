Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions.
You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.
President Trump has been a vocal supporter of capital punishment, even before his foray into politics. Now in his second term, he’s instructed the Department of Justice to help states facilitate more executions, and death row executions have reached the highest number in over a decade. Does Trump see political value in capital punishment? What can we glean about our own values from the push for more executions?
America’s youngest voters are going through hard times, facing an uncertain job market and high costs of living. Throw in a lack of faith in democracy and you’ve got a generation of voters who are less engaged than any other age group. We’ll discuss the political trends defining Gen Z, and ask how political leaders can ignite their political spark.
Presidential pardon power has often been scrutinized - on the Left, Right & Center. One listener has an idea about how to fix it.