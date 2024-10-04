Left, Right & Center

Tim Walz and J.D. Vance took to the debate stage Tuesday night on CBS News. Vance addressed his previous comments on Trump, Walz settled in after a shaky start, and both candidates walked away with higher favorability ratings. In a political era defined by catty, entertainment-driven television, was Tuesday’s policy-oriented debate a welcome relief? The Left, Right, and Center panel examines how the expectations around debates have changed in the Trump era.



On Tuesday, Iran launched around 200 missiles on Israel in response to attacks in Lebanon. Whether or not the U.S. should support preemptive strikes for Israel has been a hot topic in the national political discussion. It was the first question in this week’s vice presidential debate, and Joe Biden has previously opposed Israel striking Iran’s nuclear sites. Most recently, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the White House would ensure Israel’s right to defend itself against Iran. How does America’s response to the conflict in the Middle East reflect on the Biden administration?



The United States broke a record for the highest number of death penalty executions in one week since 2003. Last week, five people sentenced to the death penalty were executed in states across the South. On this week’s 50 states series, the panel discusses how Marcellus “Khaliifah” Williams’ execution in Missouri reignited national discourse on the death penalty.

