Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions.
You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.
Tensions are high after President Trump ordered a military strike on a boat in the Pacific Ocean this week. It’s the latest in a series of attacks on vessels the administration has accused of carrying illicit drugs out of Venezuela. The president says these attacks are intended to stop narcoterrorists, despite Venezuela’s minor role in the drug trade. Could the real driver behind this campaign be the type of regime change Trump often railed against?
An estimated seven million Americans marched across the country in the second round of the “No Kings” protest. Participants voiced their frustrations with the Trump administration and its policies. Some Republican leaders dismissed the protests and its anti-Trump messaging. Do they run the risk of making the same mistakes Democrats made as the Tea Party gained notoriety?
The nationwide redistricting push is the motivating force behind California’s Proposition 50. The ballot measure could completely reshape the state’s electoral maps. Our panel answers one listener’s question about how to approach the measure, and the “moral confusion” the redistricting fight has introduced.