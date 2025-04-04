Left, Right & Center

Democrats have been struggling with low favorability since last November, but recent special elections in Wisconsin and Florida might suggest things are looking up. Liberal judge Susan Crawford won a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court this week, despite Elon Musk investing $25 million towards conservative Brad Schimel’s campaign. Two House seats went up for grabs in Florida. Both went to Republicans, but Democrats lost by smaller margins than previous polls suggested they would. Can Democrats spin these results as a win?

Over at the White House, President Trump declared April 2 as “Liberation Day.” He introduced steep tariffs on countries across the world, promising to “make America wealthy again.” While Trump promises an American manufacturing boom, economists predict the tariffs could slow the U.S.’ financial growth. Some on the left and the right argue that might be a good thing. “De-growth,” the idea that reducing growth could create a more sustainable economy, has been gaining traction across the aisle. Are these tariffs what people want?

Trump continued to stir the pot this week when he used an NBC News appearance to float the idea of running for a third term. Despite the two-term limit outlined in the 22nd Amendment, Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker that “there are methods” around it. How legitimate are these “methods?” Should voters be concerned about a third Trump term?