Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions. 

You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.

Thumbnail for "Trump threatens to enact Insurrection Act in Minnesota".
Protestors in Minneapolis clash with ICE agents after the killing of Renee Good. Plus, the president tries to flex his power at home and abroad.
January 16, 202650min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "An ICE raid in Minneapolis turns deadly".
A woman was killed by an ICE agent in Minnesota. Federal and state officials are at odds over who’s to blame. Plus, will America’s push for Western dominance succeed?
January 9, 202650min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "The 2026 midterms are closer than they appear".
Primary voting starts in a matter of weeks. We’ll identify which midterm races could define 2026. Could the growth of prediction markets change the political landscape? Plus, what we got wrong in 2025.
January 2, 202650min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "The shift from America First to Trump’s new interventionism".
President Trump returned to office with expectations of isolationism. Instead, the first year of Trump 2.0 brought new forms of projecting American power and influence abroad.
December 26, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Is President Trump losing his grip on the Republican Party?".
Congress continues its fight over healthcare. Will it drive a wedge into the Republican party? And what does the future of the GOP look like if Trump’s leadership weakens?
December 19, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Can Europe trust Trump’s vision for peace?".
European leaders are skeptical of President Trump’s plan for peace in Ukraine. And how might the president’s views on migration impact the EU?
December 12, 202550min 30sec66 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump rants, Hegseth deflects while Congress looks for answers".
The president delivers a hateful rant during a cabinet meeting. Is Pete Hegseth on the hot seat? Plus, we’ll discuss a revealing new social media feature.
December 5, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Why are executions on the rise in the US?".
Is the death penalty being used as a political tool? We’ll discuss that, plus Gen Z voting trends and an amendment proposal for pardons.
November 28, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "From Question Everything: The Epstein Files".
The top journalists covering Jeffrey Epstein join Question Everything for drinks, and get into the challenges of covering one of the toughest stories of their careers.
November 24, 202553min 41sec77.33 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump faces one crisis after another".
A wave of political stumbles - including the Epstein files - are hitting the White House all at once. We’ll discuss what’s at stake. Plus, a roundtable of gratitude.
November 21, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "The shutdown is over - but the fighting isn’t".
Is the shutdown ending positive? Depends on who you ask. Same-sex marriage avoids Roe’s fate. The Epstein files take center stage again.
November 14, 202550min 29sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Did anyone learn anything from the 2025 elections?".
Are there big lessons for both parties after this week’s elections? We’ll discuss some of the major takeaways as attention turns towards the 2026 midterms.
November 7, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Could the SNAP deadline get Congress to end the shutdown?".
Will crucial deadlines pressure Congress to end the shutdown? We’ll also discuss the president’s White House remodel and some key races to watch on Election Day.
October 31, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "What is Trump trying to do in Venezuela?".
Is the president pushing for regime change in Venezuela? Plus, we’ll examine the possible impact of the No Kings protest and answer your questions.
October 24, 202550min 29sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump's promising peace, but that could still come with problems".
Could peace in Gaza already be under threat? Is the White House too focused on foreign matters? Plus, we discuss a writer’s search for balance.
October 17, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Jake Sullivan’s Toughest National Security Decisions, from On Point".
October 15, 202547min 57sec38.43 MB
Thumbnail for "Ceasefire deal emerges, but peace may be far off".
Will a ceasefire agreement lead to lasting peace in Gaza? White House initiatives may be targeting Trump’s political opponents. Plus, ICE takes on Bad Bunny.
October 10, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "The politics of a government shutdown".
Could Donald Trump take advantage of a government shutdown? Democrats are hoping to show some fight. Plus, how did Trump’s military address land?
October 3, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "From health to prosecutions, retribution defines the moment".
Donald Trump’s focus on retribution has become a feature of his presidency. How is his quest for political vengeance influencing policy?
September 26, 202550min 28sec48.46 MB
Thumbnail for "A big talk about how the country moves forward".
Heated rhetoric and fights over free speech have escalated since Charlie Kirk was murdered. Will more productive conversations on violence land on leaders or citizens?
September 19, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "America is in a dark era of political violence".
KCRW reflects on the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Can Democrats carve out a clear foreign policy vision?
September 12, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Can Congress work its way back to relevance?".
Congress struggles for the authority to do its job. Churches are getting more political leeway. Plus, Democrats reignite a war over words.
September 5, 202550min 33sec48.53 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump bargains between power, safety, freedom".
President Trump has put safety at the heart of his policies on crime, immigration, and gender. Will safety come at the cost of Americans’ freedom?
August 29, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump pursues control of voting, teases a third term".
Can President Trump eliminate mail-in voting? And how far is he willing to go to consolidate federal powers?
August 22, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump calls on National Guard to patrol D.C.".
President Trump takes on crime in DC and negotiations with Russia. Plus, KCRW discusses whether presidential power can drive a cultural shift?
August 15, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB

