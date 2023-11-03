Left, Right & Center

President Biden signed a sweeping order focused on reinforcing safety, security, and trust in artificial intelligence. It creates federal guardrails for the continuously evolving technology, while advocating for its development. The government was slow to address calls for regulating social media. Will an aggressive federal approach on AI pay off?

The foreign influence behind TikTok remains a major concern for U.S. lawmakers. Some congressional members continue to seek a ban on the popular app. What steps should the government take as a new front emerges in the information war?

A new segment aims to zoom in on all 50 states in the lead-up to the next presidential election, starting with a tight gubernatorial race in Mississippi.