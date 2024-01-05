Left, Right & Center

The Iowa caucus is two weeks — and one Republican debate — away. The crowded GOP field has narrowed down to three. Is there a miracle in store for Ron Desantis or Nikki Haley that would allow them to overcome Donald Trump’s commanding lead? Or are the two remaining contenders setting themselves up for a run in 2028?

An approaching election means maps covered in red and blue should be popping up any day now. But is the makeup of modern parties more complex than the binary framework around our political ecosystem?

A Connecticut lawsuit centered around the state’s policy on transgender athletes was revived this week. The plaintiffs are four former high school runners who claim that allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports violated their Title IX rights. In another installment of our 50 States segment, we hear from the founder of an organization standing behind the students’ case.