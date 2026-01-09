Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions.
You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.
Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman, was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. As video of the shooting went viral, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem derided Good as a “domestic terrorist” in a statement to reporters. The mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, called the Trump administration’s take B.S., and for ICE to leave the city, while asking potential protestors to remain calm as they take to the streets. We’ll discuss whether the president’s policies played a role in heightening tensions between the public and federal agents.
Questions remain about the future of Venezuela after the United States captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio say the US will run the country, despite leaving Maduro’s government largely intact. In an interview with the New York Times, the president said American control of the country could last “years.”. Will the dramatic action taken by Trump’s administration help or hinder its push for control of the Western Hemisphere?
Can real solutions take a priority over messaging in American politics? Our panelists share their thoughts on a listener’s question.