Left, Right & Center

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination during the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The week-long event included speeches from former President Barack Obama, celebrities endorsing the Harris/Walz ticket, and even rumors of Beyonce and Taylor Swift appearances. The open convention ended with Harris’ speech focused on freedom, which is a shift from the gloomy narrative of the Biden and Trump race. Did the DNC boost the Harris/Walz ticket in the minds of voters? The Left, Right and Center panel discuss what’s next in the election.

The Democratic Party has undergone a number of divisions, like disagreements on ceasefire deals in Gaza. And with Democratic politicians like Cori Bush and Jamal Bowman losing their primaries, is this a sign of a pushback on progressive policies? Conventions, to some level, are meant to unify the party, and Harris' policy shift to the center has opened the door for independent voters and even Republicans. But did this convention successfully mend some of the party divisions or create more?

A ruling in Mississippi over the death of a 16-year-old poultry plant worker shines new light on child labor laws in the United States. There isn’t a consistent attitude across the county — labor laws for minors have become more lax in 13 states, while 16 states have added more rules for enforcement. How can legislators find the balance between providing more opportunities for young people to work and ensuring their safety? Can we have these conversations without the pearl-clutching that often accompanies “child labor?” KCRW discusses these questions in the week’s 50 states series.