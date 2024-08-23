Logo for Left, Right & Center

Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture.

Thumbnail for "Are Democrats more unified after DNC?".
Will shifts in the Democratic agenda leave progressives out in the cold? KCRW discusses the DNC. Plus, can labor laws for minors balance safety and opportunity?
August 23, 202450min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Will a lack of detailed policy hurt Harris?".
August 16, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Is Tim Walz the right choice as Kamala Harris’ running mate?".
August 9, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s comment on Harris’ race: Calculated or ‘weird?’ ".
Democrats called Trump “weird” due to his remarks at the NABJ conference. U.S. policy is changing in the Middle East, and Chicago is preparing for a migrant surge.
August 2, 202450min 29sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Despite lost time, can Kamala Harris gain ground on Trump? ".
Joe Biden is out, Kamala Harris is in. What is next for Harris as she contends for the White House? Plus, how might age verification laws change online privacy?
July 26, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Is Trump’s GOP departing from traditional conservatism?".
After surviving an assassination attempt, Donald Trump shared a new message of unity at the RNC. Does this signal a change in his GOP vision?
July 19, 202450min 33sec48.53 MB
Thumbnail for "Did Biden’s NATO presser save his candidacy?".
Where does the Biden campaign stand following the NATO summit? The RNC debuts a new party platform. Plus, Alabama faces questions about forced prison labor.
July 12, 202450min 29sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "What’s the long-term impact of SCOTUS’ presidential immunity ruling?".
Will SCOTUS’ immunity ruling increase election stakes? Several states are bringing religion into education. LA’s mayor is pushing for a mask ban at protests.
July 5, 202450min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "No spinning this one: Analyzing Trump, Biden debate performances".
KCRW discusses key moments in this week’s historic presidential debate. Plus, a Seattle community revisits the role of police officers in schools following a shooting.
June 28, 202450min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Will presidential candidates fare better than what polling suggests?".
What does polling get wrong about voters’ concerns? A new measure in North Dakota sets age limits for Congress members. Plus, KCRW previews next week’s presidential debate.
June 21, 202450min 30sec48.49 MB
Thumbnail for "Are Trump’s claims for political revenge more than rhetoric?".
Are Trump’s campaign promises a cause for concern? KCRW also discusses activism in journalism and the role of school vouchers in closing achievement gaps.
June 14, 202450min 28sec48.46 MB
Thumbnail for "Will Americans believe in Biden’s ability to lead? ".
Is a Hunter Biden plea deal the best thing for his father’s campaign? Why has Joe Biden’s executive order upset pretty much everyone?
June 7, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "With Trump’s trial over (for now), what’s next?".
KCRW examines the political response to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict. What impact will it have on undecided voters and the public’s faith in the judiciary?
May 31, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "How AI and deepfakes could affect this election".
How much could AI and deepfakes threaten election integrity? Is round two of the border bill dead on arrival? Plus, KCRW looks at the effect of unpopular presidential candidates on down-ballot politicians.
May 24, 202450min 29sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Will debates give Biden or Trump an edge? ".
What are the key takeaways from new election polling? Should Democrats be worried about protests at this summer’s convention?
May 17, 202451min 47sec49.71 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Netanyahu’s latest move is a threat to a free press".
Are threats to a free press signs of bigger issues in Israel? Did Kristi Noem risk a shot at becoming VP to troll the left? Plus, we discuss bias in political satire.
May 10, 202450min 29sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Is the media focus on student protests missing the mark?".
Have media outlets gone overboard in their coverage of campus protests? What’s at stake in (another) legal battle between states and the White House?
May 3, 202450min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Foreign aid bill passes US House. What’s next for Speaker Johnson?".
Will the GOP be more unified following the passage of a new foreign aid bill? What could shifts in support for RFK mean for the election?
April 26, 202450min 29sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s criminal trial takes center stage".
Is the media’s coverage adding to the difficulties of Donald Trump’s criminal case? Where does protest cross the line into hate speech?
April 19, 202450min 30sec48.49 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s abortion position? Leave it up to the states".
Is there anything about Trump’s abortion position for Joe Biden to capitalize on? Will Biden’s change of tune on Israel win him more supporters?
April 12, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Will congressional candidates suffer from voters’ fatigue with Biden, Trump?".
Could the presidential nominees hurt their congressional colleagues down the ballot? Plus, we examine the president’s response to an Easter controversy.
April 5, 202450min 29sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "What’s behind the recent wave of Congressional exits?".
Should a rise in Congressional retirements set off alarm bells? Are Democrats off base with their current platform? How will a new law impact campus free speech?
March 29, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "What’s driving the divide between Netanyahu and the White House?".
How will a continued offensive in Gaza affect Democratic support for Israel? Can SCOTUS clear up the lines between censorship and free speech?
March 22, 202450min 17sec48.28 MB
Thumbnail for "This election season, will media learn from past mistakes?".
How should the media cover a Biden/Trump rematch? What mistakes did we see in coverage of the special counsel testimony? Should perception influence policy?
March 15, 202450min 12sec48.2 MB
Thumbnail for "Voters, not courts, to decide 2024 election".
Was there a message behind the unanimous SCOTUS ruling on Trump’s eligibility to appear on the ballot? What’s driving a global trend toward authoritarian leaders?
March 8, 202450min 30sec48.48 MB

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination during the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The week-long event included speeches from former President Barack Obama, celebrities endorsing the Harris/Walz ticket, and even rumors of Beyonce and Taylor Swift appearances. The open convention ended with Harris’ speech focused on freedom, which is a shift from the gloomy narrative of the Biden and Trump race. Did the DNC boost the Harris/Walz ticket in the minds of voters? The Left, Right and Center panel discuss what’s next in the election. 

The Democratic Party has undergone a number of divisions, like disagreements on ceasefire deals in Gaza. And with Democratic politicians like Cori Bush and Jamal Bowman losing their primaries, is this a sign of a pushback on progressive policies? Conventions, to some level, are meant to unify the party, and Harris' policy shift to the center has opened the door for independent voters and even Republicans. But did this convention successfully mend some of the party divisions or create more? 

A ruling in Mississippi over the death of a 16-year-old poultry plant worker shines new light on child labor laws in the United States. There isn’t a consistent attitude across the county — labor laws for minors have become more lax in 13 states, while 16 states have added more rules for enforcement. How can legislators find the balance between providing more opportunities for young people to work and ensuring their safety? Can we have these conversations without the pearl-clutching that often accompanies “child labor?” KCRW discusses these questions in the week’s 50 states series. 

