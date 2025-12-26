Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions.
You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.
Foreign policy took center stage in the first year of President Trump’s second term, which may be a surprise after his America First focus in 2024. The president sought to ease tensions with adversaries while bringing an end to existing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Trump promised an isolationist shift after finding resolutions for those wars. Instead, the back half of 2025 saw the United States enter a new military campaign in the Caribbean and use geopolitics to project Trump’s political values abroad.
Also, panelists Mo Elleithee and Sarah Isgur have had long careers in and around politics. But it wasn’t always their greatest obsession. Join host David Greene for insight into their perspectives on the changes they’ve seen over the last several decades -- and what they really love beyond politics.