Left, Right & Center

The House of Representatives began debating sprawling new tax legislation in Congress this week. President Trump touted it as “one big, beautiful bill” that will address spending, taxes, and national security. It focuses on extending the tax cuts created during President Trump’s first term, increasing defense funding, and slashing federal spending across the board. Republican leadership is expecting a difficult road to passage as internal struggles over cuts to social programs have spilled out into the media. Will the party’s fiscal conservatives or more moderate members win the day? If it does make it out of the House, will it survive a Senate vote?

President Trump was focused on business in the Middle East this week. He made his first official state visit to the Persian Gulf, where he planned to meet with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Trump is seeking $1 trillion in investment from the region, but what’s the political significance?

Joe Biden reemerged with interviews this week on the BBC and ABC’s The View. The sit-downs preempted the release of two separate books claiming to detail Biden’s decline at the end of his term. Is a focus on the former president and the 2024 election holding Democrats back from moving towards their future?