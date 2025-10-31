Logo for Left, Right & Center

Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions. 

You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.

Thumbnail for "Could the SNAP deadline get Congress to end the shutdown?".
Will crucial deadlines pressure Congress to end the shutdown? We’ll also discuss the president’s White House remodel and some key races to watch on Election Day.
October 31, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "What is Trump trying to do in Venezuela?".
Is the president pushing for regime change in Venezuela? Plus, we’ll examine the possible impact of the No Kings protest and answer your questions.
October 24, 202550min 29sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump's promising peace, but that could still come with problems".
Could peace in Gaza already be under threat? Is the White House too focused on foreign matters? Plus, we discuss a writer’s search for balance.
October 17, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Jake Sullivan’s Toughest National Security Decisions, from On Point".
October 15, 202547min 57sec38.43 MB
Thumbnail for "Ceasefire deal emerges, but peace may be far off".
Will a ceasefire agreement lead to lasting peace in Gaza? White House initiatives may be targeting Trump’s political opponents. Plus, ICE takes on Bad Bunny.
October 10, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "The politics of a government shutdown".
Could Donald Trump take advantage of a government shutdown? Democrats are hoping to show some fight. Plus, how did Trump’s military address land?
October 3, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "From health to prosecutions, retribution defines the moment".
Donald Trump’s focus on retribution has become a feature of his presidency. How is his quest for political vengeance influencing policy?
September 26, 202550min 28sec48.46 MB
Thumbnail for "A big talk about how the country moves forward".
Heated rhetoric and fights over free speech have escalated since Charlie Kirk was murdered. Will more productive conversations on violence land on leaders or citizens?
September 19, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "America is in a dark era of political violence".
KCRW reflects on the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Can Democrats carve out a clear foreign policy vision?
September 12, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Can Congress work its way back to relevance?".
Congress struggles for the authority to do its job. Churches are getting more political leeway. Plus, Democrats reignite a war over words.
September 5, 202550min 33sec48.53 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump bargains between power, safety, freedom".
President Trump has put safety at the heart of his policies on crime, immigration, and gender. Will safety come at the cost of Americans’ freedom?
August 29, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump pursues control of voting, teases a third term".
Can President Trump eliminate mail-in voting? And how far is he willing to go to consolidate federal powers?
August 22, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump calls on National Guard to patrol D.C.".
President Trump takes on crime in DC and negotiations with Russia. Plus, KCRW discusses whether presidential power can drive a cultural shift?
August 15, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Was there any good reason to fire BLS chief?".
Trump’s reaction to July’s jobs report created a whole new controversy. Can Congress’ new normal be disrupted? Plus, KCRW discusses journalistic accountability.
August 8, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Will MAGA fractures push Trump to pressure Israel?".
Israel faces criticism over the famine in Gaza. Why is everyone talking about redistricting? Plus, the new “Superman” film and blue jeans reignite the culture war.
August 1, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump vs. the media".
Donald Trump fires up another legal case with legacy media. Lawmakers are calling out ICE agents for hiding their identities. Plus, what’s in a team name?
July 25, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "When you become the news".
July 25, 20253min 30sec3.67 MB
Thumbnail for "Is the MAGA crowd losing faith in its leader?".
Donald Trump’s newest beef is with the MAGA movement. Could the honeymoon be ending? Plus, is tourism to the United States in trouble?
July 18, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Democrats sought accountability after deadly Texas floods. Was it too soon?".
Republicans accuse Democrats of playing partisan games following deadly floods in Texas. How soon is too soon to ask difficult policy questions after a tragedy?
July 11, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Did the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ kill compromise in Washington?".
Is there a major shift on Capitol Hill, or are things working the way they always have? Plus, a SCOTUS ruling raises questions about parents’ rights.
July 4, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Shouldn’t Congress have a say in US military action?".
Is it time to revisit Congress’ war powers authority? NATO makes a new commitment to defense spending. Plus, a democratic socialist could end up as NYC’s new mayor.
June 27, 202550min 34sec48.56 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump keeps US and Europe in the dark on Iran plans".
What does “America First” mean when it comes to U.S. plans for Iran? The business community puts pressure on immigration policy. Plus, June marks 10 years since the Charleston church shooting.
June 20, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Could ICE protests sink Trump’s immigration policy?".
Will the protests over the National Guard hurt Trump politically? Plus, will the “Big, Beautiful Bill’s” unpopularity on Wall Street keep it from passing?
June 13, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Breaking up is hard to do".
Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s whirlwind bromance comes to an end. Plus, why are Israel and the UN at odds over a new humanitarian aid group in Gaza?
June 6, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "The Court Tester".
The White House calls a wave of lawsuits a threat to the will of the people. Is Trump welcoming those challenges? Plus, campuses tackle a new diversity problem.
May 30, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB

Could the SNAP deadline get Congress to end the shutdown?

October 31, 2025

The federal shutdown is set to extend past the one month mark. The longer the shutdown goes, the more Americans could feel its impact. The Department of Agriculture announced that it would not use emergency funding to keep supplying the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) - also known as food stamps - after November 1st. Halting SNAP payments would affect more than 40 million Americans. Many federal workers, including air traffic controllers, are working without pay while the shutdown battle continues. With the holiday season approaching, airline travel could take a major hit. Will these economic pressure points jolt Congress into action? 

Construction on a new grand ballroom at the White House has begun. Renovations at the ‘People’s House’ are nothing new. So why has the demolition and remodel of the East Wing drawn so much attention? One factor could be the stream of private donations funding the project. KCRW discusses how those payments and the access that comes with them puts one of Washington's biggest problems on display.

New York City’s mayoral race hits the ballot next week, along with a number of elections across the country. We’ll discuss what to watch for as a precursor to next year’s midterms, and answer one listener’s question about the future of the Voting Rights Act.

