Left, Right & Center

The Trump administration caught some judiciary backlash last weekend after sending two deportation flights of Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador. While the administration defends the flights under the “Alien Enemies Act,” federal Judge James Boasberg ruled them as unconstitutional. The flights took off anyway, leading to major questions about whether the Trump administration defied court orders to deport immigrants. What precedent does that set if true? Since then, President Trump has called for the impeachment of Judge Boasberg. Will the president impeach judges who rule against him?

Similar leadership struggles are plaguing Congress, with many Democratic lawmakers questioning the fitness of Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Last week, Schumer sent a GOP-backed spending bill to a vote instead of blocking it like he’d originally promised. The bill slashes billions in non-defense spending, and according to some Democrats, gives Trump major discretionary powers over the budget. Still, Schumer defends the decision as the only choice to avoid a government shutdown. With party infighting and historically low favorability polling, can the Democrats unite to fight effectively against Trump’s agenda?

President Trump’s discretionary powers also seem to have spread to the arts. Earlier this week, he made his first visit to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts since their recent changes to the board. Trump had previously named himself chairman of The Kennedy Center after ousting a historically bipartisan board of trustees. During his visit, he likened the state of the Kennedy Center to “open borders and men playing in women’s sports” and promised to change its “radical left” programming. Is Trump spending too much time on the culture wars?