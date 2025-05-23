Logo for Left, Right & Center

Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture.

Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture.

Thumbnail for "Corruption, Putin… Burritos?".
President Trump invites a few high rolling guests to dinner. Will there be political costs for Trump’s handling of Ukraine? Plus, should we regulate temptation?
May 23, 202550min 33sec48.54 MB
Thumbnail for "GOP infighting creates a big, beautiful nightmare".
Cracks within the GOP turn the “Big, Beautiful Bill” into a mess. President Trump visits the Middle East. Plus, Democrats’ past and future collide.
May 16, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Is the White House budget an attempt to test presidential power?".
Is the White House budget proposal an attempt to fight with Congress? Is America’s birth rate a policy problem? Plus, KCRW examines ChatGPT’s impact on campuses.
May 9, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Voters push back on Trump … in Canada".
Donald Trump influenced an election in Canada — could it happen elsewhere? Plus, what’s driving Trump’s approach to Ukraine?
May 2, 202550min 33sec48.54 MB
Thumbnail for "Chaos, conclaves and other concerns".
Can the “chaos” at the Department of Defense be resolved, or is it just how this White House operates? Plus, KCRW examines the political legacy of Pope Francis.
April 25, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "For the White House, when you’re wrong, you’re right".
A federal judge ordered the return of a wrongfully deported man — will the White House comply? What’s the likelihood of Harvard University losing $2 billion over antisemitism laws?
April 18, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Market Madness: Do the best-laid plans sometimes get reversed?".
The president reversed course on his tariff plan hours after it took effect. Can he bring back the nostalgic economic prosperity voters desire?
April 11, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Is the economy about to have a degrowth spurt?".
Were the April special elections a win for Democrats? How will Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs affect American consumers? Plus, KCRW discusses the feasibility of a third Trump term.
April 4, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "That awkward moment when your war plans leave the group chat".
KCRW reacts to the mishandling of White House war plans. Donald Trump takes center stage in Canada’s snap election. Will any excuse for tariffs make sense?
March 28, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s White House fights over flights".
Did President Trump defy court orders with deportation flights? Can Democrats recover from historically low polling? Plus, KCRW examines The Kennedy Center culture wars.
March 21, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Thou doth protest too much … so leave?".
The arrest of a student protester raises questions on free speech. Is the White House picking which speech is illegal, or are they enforcing anti-discrimination laws?
March 14, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Can Democrats fight Trump’s political power?".
Donald Trump flexed presidential powers during his address to Congress. But did punishing Ukraine weaken America’s image? Plus, KCRW analyzes how Democrats could gain influence.
March 7, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Reality or reality TV?".
Which news headlines are worth the worry? If Democrats want to raise the alarms on Trump, they’ll have to communicate. Plus, KCRW takes listener questions.
February 28, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Friend or foe? Trump turns foreign policy norms on their head".
Donald Trump points fingers at Volodymyr Zelensky about the war with Russia. Should the president take accountability for the DOJ? Plus, how valuable are political rallies?
February 21, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Is ‘cancel culture’ cancelled?".
The right says it’s pushing back on cancel culture. Are they just redefining it? Plus, the president banishes pennies and paper straws.
February 14, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump and Musk play disruptor".
KCRW unravels a disruptive White House week. Is the president just stirring outrage? Plus, we discuss Elon Musk’s influence on the foreign aid fight.
February 7, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Is there a right time to push policy after tragedy?".
Donald Trump bashed DEI policies in response to a tragic plane crash. He’s bucked heads with LA’s mayor over the wildfires. Is now the time to focus on policy?
January 31, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Can the president do that? Should he?".
Are Trump and Biden setting a dangerous precedent through their use of pardons? Will Congress retake its power to check the White House?
January 24, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s Inauguration Day 2.0 is all about tone".
What can we expect from President-elect Trump’s inauguration? Will he squander the goodwill of the moment? Plus, KCRW takes pre-inauguration audience questions.
January 17, 202550min 34sec91.24 MB
Thumbnail for "So long, Scranton Joe".
KCRW reflects on Joe Biden’s presidential legacy. How will the tumultuous events of his term be remembered, and what moments stood out most?
January 10, 202550min 33sec48.54 MB
Thumbnail for "The ballad of the one-term Democrats".
Will the Senate defer to Trump on Cabinet nominees? Why does the transition to Trump’s second term feel familiar? KCRW looks at what’s ahead for 2025.
January 3, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "So long 2024!".
Should media outlets be concerned about free press under Trump? What were the biggest stories of the year? Plus, the panel answers questions from listeners.
December 27, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Why are health officials worried about RFK’s ‘MAHA’ moment?".
What can we expect if RFK Jr. becomes health secretary? Will Trump take action on Dreamers? Plus, KCRW analyzes how progressives influenced the Democratic mandate.
December 20, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Is democracy in Syria’s future?".
Should the U.S. worry about post-Assad Syria? What’s behind the support for the man who fatally shot UHC’s CEO? Plus, KCRW discusses how sports fandom crossed into politics.
December 13, 202452min 19sec50.23 MB
Thumbnail for "Will Trump take advantage of Hunter Biden pardon?".
Will Donald Trump reduce U.S. interventionism? Did President Biden open a can of worms by pardoning his son Hunter? Plus, KCRW looks at what justice means post-election.
December 6, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB

President Trump held a private dinner for the largest investors of the $TRUMP coin, a meme coin offered by his family’s cryptocurrency firm. It is the latest controversy surrounding the administration and allegations of corruption. From Elon Musk, to the Qatari government, opponents of Trump say that access and influence to the White House is available to the highest bidder. Is the president just benefiting from Americans’ low expectations about the integrity of their politicians?

There was another significant meeting for the president early this week. He spent two hours on the phone with Russian president Vladimir Putin. The two discussed a pathway to a ceasefire in Ukraine. Trump has often touted his ability to negotiate with Putin in a way other leaders can’t. Will there be a political price to pay if Russia gets what it wants in the negotiations for peace?

Sports betting, marijuana, pornography - access to these “tempting goods” has never been easier. Now you can add micro loans to the list. But one writer claims that this easy access could be harmful for American citizens. Is that the government’s business?

