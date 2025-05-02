Left, Right & Center

Ex-financier Mark Carney led Canada’s Liberal Party to a nearly 30-point comeback in the polls to win the federal election. The shocking victory was driven by the anger many Canadians felt over President Trump’s taunting of the neighboring nation. Was it a unique circumstance, or could Trump set the tone for more consequential results in foreign nations down the line?

While campaigning, Trump was adamant that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war during his first few days in office. When day 100 came, he reversed course in interviews, saying that his supporters knew those comments were made in jest. Another shift: Trump has been more receptive to Ukrainian demands for the war’s end since Russia’s deadly surprise attack in Kyiv. Can Trump broker a deal in Ukraine? What is the “Trump doctrine” guiding his philosophy?

Comedian Larry David recently released a satirical opinion piece in the New York Times mocking Bill Maher’s dinner with Trump, comparing it to a dinner with Hitler in 1939. While making the case for political satire, KCRW discusses the usefulness of David’s essay.