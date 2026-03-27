Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions.
You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.
Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions.
You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.
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The political brinksmanship over ICE enforcement goes on as travelers in some U.S. airports face hours of wait times at TSA checkpoints. History says voters would blame the party holding things up – Democrats – but polls suggest otherwise, which may be why Republicans are trying so hard to find a compromise. But Democrats aren’t budging, and President Trump isn’t throwing his own party a bone.
With ICE officers deployed to more than a dozen airports, there’s concern that they might be at polling sites this fall, too. The administration hasn’t completely ruled it out, citing potential security issues. Plus, the Supreme Court also tackled voting questions in a case about mail-in ballots. We’ll talk about the substance, and how President Trump might be using the case for political gain.
We also answer a listener’s question about talking to family from across the political aisle. Sarah Isgur is with us on the right and Mo Elleithee joins us on the left.
Producer: Leo Duran
Host: David Greene
Guests: