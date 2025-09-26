Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions.
You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.
Since taking office, President Trump has vowed to seek political vengeance on his opponents. He followed up on this by asking Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Democratic Senator Adam Schiff. Senator Ted Cruz expressed concerns that all this could potentially impact the GOP down the line. How has political retribution defined our current era of politics?
President Trump has advised pregnant mothers to stop taking Tylenol because he believes it could lead to autism in children — despite no scientific proof. Similarly, Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. strongly opposes vaccines, and claims they’re also linked to autism. He says that moms who share this belief have been silenced and marginalized. Is the pushback on vaccines a reaction to how regulatory agencies like the CDC handled the COVID-19 pandemic?
This week, a listener asked the Left, Right, and Center panel how to navigate conversations with people we deeply disagree with.