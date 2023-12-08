Logo for Left, Right & Center

Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture.

Why is the House focusing on antizionism while addressing antisemitism?

December 8, 202350min 33sec

A rise in antisemitism in the wake of Israel’s war with Hamas caught the attention of the House of Representatives this past week. Members of the House held a hearing with college presidents addressing antisemitic incidents on campuses. They also passed a resolution condemning antisemitism, including antizionism. The vote split Democrats, who raised questions about the choice to equate antizionism with antisemitism. Did Congress take advantage of a tense political moment to play a game of “gotcha?” And why did those presidents (and some members of Congress) choose to tap dance around legitimate questions about this worrying trend?

The New Hampshire primary next month won’t feature President Biden on the ballot. We explore why, and look at the impact independent voters could have on the Republican side of the ballot.

Two Florida school districts are facing lawsuits around the removal of books from public school libraries. The state’s position has raised some interesting legal questions about the right of districts to decide what content appears on the shelves and in the curriculum.