Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture.
KCRW 2020, 498771
What does a just response from Israel look like?
October 20, 202350min 30sec
President Biden traveled to Israel this week to offer support, but warned against letting rage consume the response against Hammas. Plus, there’s been a lot of dehumanizing rhetoric around the conflict. What real world impact could that have?