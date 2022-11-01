In this episode, stories of the voices that inspire us, comfort us, and help us navigate the world--sometimes in defiance of science or logic. This episode is hosted by Moth Artistic Director, Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Catherine Burns

Storytellers:

André De Shields is inspired by his sister and muse, Iris.

Bud Trillin and a Chinatown chicken play tic-tac-toe.

In the wake of an unfathomable loss, Francine Lobis Wheeler must navigate grieving in the public eye.