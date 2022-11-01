Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this episode, stories of the voices that inspire us, comfort us, and help us navigate the world--sometimes in defiance of science or logic. This episode is hosted by Moth Artistic Director, Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Catherine Burns
Storytellers:
André De Shields is inspired by his sister and muse, Iris.
Bud Trillin and a Chinatown chicken play tic-tac-toe.
In the wake of an unfathomable loss, Francine Lobis Wheeler must navigate grieving in the public eye.