In this hour, stories of learning from one's parents. Difficult life lessons, words of wisdom (not always heeded), and being lead by example. Listen to your father; mother knows best; respect your elders. This hour is hosted by Moth Radio Hour Producer, Jay Allison. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Bridgett Davis's mother provides for her family and teaches her daughter a valuable lesson in the process.

Ellie Lee tells the story of her Chinese immigrant father and the empire he built from nothing.

Jason Schommer's mother teaches him that bad decisions can be immortalized in photos.

Louise Newton-Keogh learns and re-learns the meaning of "I love you" from her mother.