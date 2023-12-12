Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of learning from one's parents. Difficult life lessons, words of wisdom (not always heeded), and being lead by example. Listen to your father; mother knows best; respect your elders. This hour is hosted by Moth Radio Hour Producer, Jay Allison. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Bridgett Davis's mother provides for her family and teaches her daughter a valuable lesson in the process.
Ellie Lee tells the story of her Chinese immigrant father and the empire he built from nothing.
Jason Schommer's mother teaches him that bad decisions can be immortalized in photos.
Louise Newton-Keogh learns and re-learns the meaning of "I love you" from her mother.