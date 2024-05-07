Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, a professional impersonator gets an unusual gig, a journalist is befuddled by the facts, and a brother sister duo who really love baseball. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Director Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Obama impersonator Dion Flynn gets an unlikely gig.
Carole Radziwill is gifted a watch that belonged to Jackie Kennedy.
Michaela Murphy takes her little brother on a cross-country adventure to see an All-Star Game.
Podcast: 866