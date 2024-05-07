In this hour, a professional impersonator gets an unusual gig, a journalist is befuddled by the facts, and a brother sister duo who really love baseball. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Director Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Obama impersonator Dion Flynn gets an unlikely gig.

Carole Radziwill is gifted a watch that belonged to Jackie Kennedy.

Michaela Murphy takes her little brother on a cross-country adventure to see an All-Star Game.

Podcast: 866