In this hour, stories of childhood, growing up, and growing pains. From hearing your first Bruce Springsteen song, to experiencing a cultural divide to having your heart broken wide open. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Director Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Sarfraz Manzoor discovers life lessons in the lyrics of Bruce Springsteen.

Oanh Ngo Usadi and her family arrive in Texas from Vietnam with high hopes and an American Dream.

Max García Conover finds faith in an unexpected place.

Podcast: 642

