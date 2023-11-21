Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Stories are medicine for the soul, but in this hour, stories of real medicine. Hospital residencies, doctor visits, and difficult diagnoses. This episode is hosted by Suzanne Rust. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media
Storytellers:
While in prison, Michael Fischer takes advantage of his medical condition.
Leanna House find a unique way to cope with her mastectomy.
Oscar Saavedra takes a stab at being a phlebotomist.
Cancer patient Gwen Carmen tries to learn how to die.
After giving birth, Elizabeth Gray is in denial about her mental health.