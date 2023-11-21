Stories are medicine for the soul, but in this hour, stories of real medicine. Hospital residencies, doctor visits, and difficult diagnoses. This episode is hosted by Suzanne Rust. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media

Storytellers:

While in prison, Michael Fischer takes advantage of his medical condition.

Leanna House find a unique way to cope with her mastectomy.

Oscar Saavedra takes a stab at being a phlebotomist.

Cancer patient Gwen Carmen tries to learn how to die.

After giving birth, Elizabeth Gray is in denial about her mental health.