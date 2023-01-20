Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
On this episode, we talk to Mojdeh Rezaeipour about the situation in Iran, and hear a story from her. This episode is hosted by Jenifer Hixson.
If you want to learn more about the ongoing revolutionary movement in Iran, Mojdeh recommends following the Instagram accounts @from____Iran and @collectiveforblackiranians for information on what's happening in English.
Storyteller: Mojdeh Rezaeipour