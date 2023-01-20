On this episode, we talk to Mojdeh Rezaeipour about the situation in Iran, and hear a story from her. This episode is hosted by Jenifer Hixson.

If you want to learn more about the ongoing revolutionary movement in Iran, Mojdeh recommends following the Instagram accounts @from____Iran and @collectiveforblackiranians for information on what's happening in English.

Storyteller: Mojdeh Rezaeipour