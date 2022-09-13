Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, four stories on saying farewell to family, the past, or sometimes the very earth we stand on. Hosted by Meg Bowles, The Moth’s Senior Director. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.
Hosted by: Meg Bowles
Storytellers:
Ash Bhardwaj is tasked with bringing his father’s remains back home to India.
Courtney Antonioli questions her marriage, but not her love.
Becca Stevens loses her son’s childhood and childhood pet to time.
Michael Such plans for his last moment.