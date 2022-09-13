In this hour, four stories on saying farewell to family, the past, or sometimes the very earth we stand on. Hosted by Meg Bowles, The Moth’s Senior Director. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

Hosted by: Meg Bowles

Storytellers:

Ash Bhardwaj is tasked with bringing his father’s remains back home to India.

Courtney Antonioli questions her marriage, but not her love.

Becca Stevens loses her son’s childhood and childhood pet to time.

Michael Such plans for his last moment.