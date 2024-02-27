In this hour, stories of being stuck. Stranded in Las Vegas, a desperate search for a pet sitter, a wreck on the Colorado River, and stage fright on the church pulpit. This hour is hosted by The Moth's Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Alistair Bane reluctantly attends church as his friend's grandmother's "special guest"...

Jon Levin is penniless with a con man in Las Vegas.

Noriko Rosted must find a pet sitter for her beloved cat before her trip to Italy.

Taylor Tower wonders if her dad is the "right" kind of parent.