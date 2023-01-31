In this hour, we present four stories of getting another shot. Tales of tenacity, unexpected fortune, and redemption in moments both great and small. Hosted by The Moth's Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Sarah Austin Jenness

Storytellers:

Joshua Blau loses his wallet on the FDR drive.

Navrioska Mateo puts her dream job in peril.

Faith Salie has a fashion crisis on a momentous day.

Sherman "OT" Powell attempts to reconnect with his family after 34 years.