Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In honor of Valentine's Day, let The Moth whisper sweet somethings in your ear(buds). Stories of falling in love, enduring devotion, and romance that blooms in the most unlikely places—or between the most unlikely people. This episode is hosted by Moth Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Sarah Austin Jenness
Storytellers:
Inclement weather threatens David Greco's romantic plans for Jazz Fest.
Eva Santiago reconnects with an old friend who is now in prison.
Paola Ayala is worried that her mother found a private letter.
Auburn Shaeffer and her husband share an unlikely first home.
Matthew Mercier uncovers his parents' love story.