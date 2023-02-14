In honor of Valentine's Day, let The Moth whisper sweet somethings in your ear(buds). Stories of falling in love, enduring devotion, and romance that blooms in the most unlikely places—or between the most unlikely people. This episode is hosted by Moth Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Sarah Austin Jenness

Storytellers:

Inclement weather threatens David Greco's romantic plans for Jazz Fest.

Eva Santiago reconnects with an old friend who is now in prison.

Paola Ayala is worried that her mother found a private letter.

Auburn Shaeffer and her husband share an unlikely first home.

Matthew Mercier uncovers his parents' love story.