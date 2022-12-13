Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
A special Holiday Hour from The Moth. The unexpected gifts of December: holiday customs, brand new traditions, flying cows, fruit, luminaries and a magical forest. Hosted by The Moth’s Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Sarah Austin Jenness
Adam Ruben is at a loss when it comes to buying Christmas gifts.
Pierre Epstein is a little boy tracking the progress of his Uncle Igor's escape from Nazi-occupied France.
Ed McCarthy break sinto the house he grew up in to rescue a precious box of Christmas decorations.
Katie Fales grandfather is a rancher who was to rescue a bunch of stranded steer.
Catherine McCarthy finally admits she's homesick during Christmas in Thailand.
David Frieberg and his son are amazed by an accidental forest during a blizzard in NYC.
Denise Scheurmann has a terminally ill father but her neighbors don't forget to light her Christmas luminaries.