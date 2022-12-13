A special Holiday Hour from The Moth. The unexpected gifts of December: holiday customs, brand new traditions, flying cows, fruit, luminaries and a magical forest. Hosted by The Moth’s Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Sarah Austin Jenness

Adam Ruben is at a loss when it comes to buying Christmas gifts.

Pierre Epstein is a little boy tracking the progress of his Uncle Igor's escape from Nazi-occupied France.

Ed McCarthy break sinto the house he grew up in to rescue a precious box of Christmas decorations.

Katie Fales grandfather is a rancher who was to rescue a bunch of stranded steer.

Catherine McCarthy finally admits she's homesick during Christmas in Thailand.

David Frieberg and his son are amazed by an accidental forest during a blizzard in NYC.

Denise Scheurmann has a terminally ill father but her neighbors don't forget to light her Christmas luminaries.