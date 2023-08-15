Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, true stories of taking center stage from a magician, a musician, a member of the underground resistance in Chile and a soldier stationed in Iraq. This hour is hosted by The Moth's Senior Director, Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Notoriously quiet magician Teller (of Penn and Teller) discovers his love of magic.
Musician Gaelynn Lea describes life on the road with a disability.
Daniel Sperling attends Shabbat services while deployed in Iraq.
Carmen Aguirre is a member of the underground resistance in Chile during Pinochet's regime.