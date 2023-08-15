In this hour, true stories of taking center stage from a magician, a musician, a member of the underground resistance in Chile and a soldier stationed in Iraq. This hour is hosted by The Moth's Senior Director, Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Notoriously quiet magician Teller (of Penn and Teller) discovers his love of magic.

Musician Gaelynn Lea describes life on the road with a disability.

Daniel Sperling attends Shabbat services while deployed in Iraq.

Carmen Aguirre is a member of the underground resistance in Chile during Pinochet's regime.